Google Assistant has been spotted to soon add 14 new languages. The latest development is spotted in a new beta version of the Google app. Google launched the Assistant back in May 2016 with limited language support, though it expanded the scope of the voice assistant by gradually rolling out new languages. It also received bilingual support in August to start supporting two languages simultaneously. Google also recently brought Hindi support to make the Assistant app largely popular among Indian users and take on the likes of Amazon Alexa, Apple's Siri, and Microsoft's Cortana.

Folks at XDA Developers have managed to find as many as 14 new languages on Google Assistant by digging into the latest beta version of the Google app. The list of new languages includes Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Turkish, and Urdu among others. The XDA Developers report also highlights languages such as Bengali, English (India, Indonesia, Ireland, Philippines, Thailand), Kannada, Malayalam, and Marathi that are already available for some users. To recall, at the Google for India event in August, the company had announced support for Marathi, and said support for seven other Indian languages was in the pipeline.

While the XDA Developers folks were able to see what all the new languages Google is testing for the Assistant, they weren't able to use them as the Google Assistant would time out after enabling the extended language list.

As of now, Google Assistant is officially supporting 17 languages. It received Hindi language support in March that expanded to Google Home speakers officially just earlier this month. The company in February also revealed that by the end of the year, it is set to expand the Assistant to more than 30 languages.

It is unclear that when Google Assistant will get the new languages. However, considering the company's previous promise and the presence of the expanded supported language list within the latest beta version of the Google app, the update could soon debut publicly.