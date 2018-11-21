NDTV Gadgets360.com
, 21 November 2018
Highlights

  • Google Assistant app on iOS is now backed with Siri Shortcuts
  • You can set up Siri Shortcuts for phrases you frequently use
  • users can now cross stream and use Siri to connect to Google Assistant

The Google Assistant app on iOS is now backed with Siri Shortcuts to make the use of Assistant more convenient for iOS users.

"We added support for Siri Shortcuts to make it even easier to access your Assistant," read the app description on Apple's App Store

You can also set up Siri Shortcuts for phrases you frequently use with Assistant, come up with a custom voice command for a single smart home action, trigger Google Assistant smart home routines inside of Siri, The Verge reported on Tuesday. 

"Like saying 'Goodnight Google' to Siri could open Assistant and run a routine like turning off all your lights and locking the door," added the report.

Users can already add an Assistant widget on the iPhone screens and with the new feature, users could cross stream and use Siri to connect to Google Assistant. 

The new shortcuts integration is available as part of the updated version of Assistant for iOS.

Earlier in May, Microsoft Cortana and Amazon Alexa performed the first ever integration of two intelligent assistants at the "Build 2018" developers' conference held in Seattle. 

Their integration worked with the command: "Alexa, open Cortana" and while Alexa accepted personal requests, Cortana helped with business needs.

Further reading: Siri Shortcuts, Siri, Google Assistant, Google, Apple
