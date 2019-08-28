Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Assistant Now Lets You Choose Family Members Through the Google App for Easier Interactions

Google Assistant Now Lets You Choose Family Members Through the Google App for Easier Interactions

Google Assistant can now be told who your family members are through the app.

By | Updated: 28 August 2019 12:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Assistant Now Lets You Choose Family Members Through the Google App for Easier Interactions

You can now tell Google Assistant who your specific family members are

Highlights
  • Google Assistant now lets you define family relationships through the app
  • The feature can be found in the ‘Your People’ section
  • Previously, this could only be done through voice commands

Not a lot of people are comfortable with talking to their phones rather than simply tapping on the screen to get things done, but interacting with voice assistants has gotten better and more widespread over time. Google Assistant in particular is among the better ones available, and has been improving over time. Google has today quietly rolled out a new feature for Google Assistant, which lets you customise family relationships through the app. This will make it a bit easier to customise specific settings, and avoid confusing interactions with the voice assistant.

While it was previously possible to define specific relationships with family members through voice commands on Google Assistant, it's now also possible to set those relationships up in the Google app. The new feature was discovered by Android Police, and was available for us as well. It worked as expected on a Google Pixel device, but didn't work on a OnePlus smartphone.

To define family relationships in the app, tap the three dots (More) icon at the bottom > Settings > Google Assistant > Your people. Here, you can choose from your contacts and define specific relationships to the contacts, such as spouse, mother, father, cousin, and more. Once done, Google Assistant will know who you're referring to when you give specific voice commands, and you can also set a birth date for further customisation.

The feature in the app states that it is to help you share and keep in touch with the important people in your life, and is admittedly a bit easier to manage than setting up these connections using voice commands. Android Police also states that the feature can be used to manage your family groups, where applicable.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Assistant
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Google Hire Online Job Service to Shut Down in 2020
Chandrayaan-2's Third Lunar-Bound Orbit Manoeuvre Performed Successfully: ISRO
Honor Smartphones
Google Assistant Now Lets You Choose Family Members Through the Google App for Easier Interactions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme XT Specifications Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  2. Redmi Note 8 Pro Full Specifications Leaked Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  3. Oppo Reno 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Price and Variants Leaked
  5. Flipkart Grand Gadget Days Offers Discounts on Laptops, Tablets, More
  6. ISRO Releases Fresh Set of Photos of Moon Craters Taken by Chandrayaan-2
  7. Samsung Galaxy A10s With Massive 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Flipkart and Amazon Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  10. Vivo Nex 3 5G to Launch in September, Video Teaser Tips Design
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 4 Leaked Hands-On Images Show Large Camera Module, Thick Top Bezel
  2. iOS 13.1 Developer Beta Released Even Before iOS 13 Leaves Beta
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30s Leaked in Case Renders, Tipped to Sport 6,000mAh Battery; Galaxy A70s Spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance
  4. Nokia Phones No Longer Aggressively Killing Background Apps, Switch to Adaptive Battery: HMD Global
  5. Chandrayaan-2's Third Lunar-Bound Orbit Manoeuvre Performed Successfully: ISRO
  6. Realme Q Series of Smartphones Confirmed, 4 Devices to Launch on September 5
  7. Google Assistant Now Lets You Choose Family Members Through the Google App for Easier Interactions
  8. Google Hire Online Job Service to Shut Down in 2020
  9. Vivo Z1x India Launch Set for September 6, Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
  10. US Said to Have Received More Than 130 License Requests to Sell to Huawei
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.