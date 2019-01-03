NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Assistant Can Now Be Used to Make Charity Donations

, 03 January 2019
Highlights

  • Google Assistant has added a simple way to contribute to good causes
  • Ask Google to "make a donation" and it will let you pick an amount
  • The user has to say: "Ok Google, make a donation"

Google Assistant has added a simple way to contribute to good causes by using your voice on all your smart devices, including smart speakers like the Home.

Ask Google to "make a donation" in the US and it will let you pick a monetary amount and charity (from a group of recommended organisations). So long as you've enabled payments in Assistant, a contribution could be just moments away, reports Engadget.

To begin with, the user has to say: "Ok Google, make a donation", or "Hey Google, donate to charity" to initiate the contribution process. 

Google Assistant would then ask the user to name the organisation and suggest donating the average amount of $10, which users can customise or specify all such information at the beginning of the command.

"There are safeguards. On top of the payments requirement, you'll still have to confirm a donation on your phone if you've used a smart speaker.

"That's still faster than wading through a website, though, and it might be easier than making a donation through Google Play on Android phones (launched around the same time)," the report added.

Further reading: Google Assistant
