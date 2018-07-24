Google Assistant can now make video calls via Google's own video chat mobile app, Duo. The feature would enable users to make video calls from their phones, contacts and messages apps using the mobile video chat app.

"If you use the Google Assistant: You can start a Duo video call by saying or typing, Video call [name]," Google wrote in a Google Duo support post.

The update was released on the latest version of Duo for both Android and iOS-based smartphones and tablets. For users, who do not have the app installed, the call would get redirected to another one of Googles messaging and video chat platform, Hangouts. The feature has started rolling out, but it may take some time to reach all users.

Earlier this month, Google Duo for Android got multi-device support, and added a new interface for tablets. Rolling out as a server-side update, the new experiences are initially available for select users, though it is expected to debut for the masses gradually over time. Multi-device support is vital for users who want to stay connected with their contacts even while moving from a personal device to a work device.

As we mentioned, the Duo app on Android also received a new interface on tablets. The tablet-centric interface shows the video window almost on the entire screen - with the right side featuring the video call and voice call tabs and the unified contacts search bar.

Written with inputs from IANS