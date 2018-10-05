NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Assistant Gets the Ability to Book Cabs From Uber, Ola, and More

Google Assistant Gets the Ability to Book Cabs From Uber, Ola, and More

, 05 October 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Assistant Gets the Ability to Book Cabs From Uber, Ola, and More

Google Assistant shows results from Uber, Ola, and Meru in India

Highlights

  • The app has been updated to show cab details
  • It shows wait times and fare for the requested location
  • The feature is currently available only in English

Google on Thursday announced that Google Assistant is now getting the ability to book cabs across ride-hailing services such as Uber, Ola, Lyft, Grab, Go-Jek, and more. Users will now be able to ask Assistant, Google’s digital assistant, to book cabs from their Android phones, iPhone, Google Home, or any other Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker. Apart from the ability to book cabs, Assistant will also show you estimated wait times and pricing for each operator to help you make the decision without having to access the individual apps.

The Mountain View, California-based tech giant has curated numerous popular ride-hailing operators across the globe, however the entire list hasn’t been released yet. In India, the partners include Uber, Ola, and Meru. To prompt this new action, you will need to say “Hey Google, book me a ride to [preferred location]” prompting a list of options. Alternatively, to choose ride options from a single provider like Ola, users can say “Hey Google, get me an Ola ride to Gateway of India.”

Once done, select the preferred cab-hailing provider from your smartphone and the app will open to let you confirm the booking. This feature is rolling out in English first, and will be expanded to other languages later on. “If you’re in a hurry and your hands are all tied up, you’ll now be able to use the Assistant to see all your favourite ride services in one place and pick the one that works best for you,” said Vishal Dutta, Product Manager, Google.

Prior to this update, Google Assistant would automatically open up Google Maps when prompted for cab details. The update allows it to show details like wait times and fare pricing right on the digital assistant itself.

Earlier this week, the Google Assistant app on Android was redesigned to offer bigger visuals that are comfortable to look at, new controls and sliders for managing smart home gadgets, and a new interactive messaging interface, among other updates.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Assistant, Uber, Ola, Go Jek, Grab, Lyft
iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max Earpiece Speaker Randomly Stops Working, Some Users Complain
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Release Date Broken Internationally
Billion Capture Plus
Google Assistant Gets the Ability to Book Cabs From Uber, Ola, and More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

iPhone XS
TRENDING
  1. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds, Pro Wireless Earphones Launched
  2. Vivo Y81 4GB RAM Variant Goes Official; Vivo Y71i, Y83 Pro Get Offers
  3. Is Nokia 5.1 Plus Better Than Zenfone Max Pro M1, Redmi 6 Pro, Realme 1?
  4. Asus Says 1 Million ZenFone Max Pro M1 Units Sold in India Since Launch
  5. Nokia 7.1 With 19:9 PureDisplay, Dual Cameras, Snapdragon 636 Launched
  6. Motorola One Power to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today
  7. Moto G7 Specifications Leak Tips 6.4-Inch Display, Android 9.0 Pie
  8. Alienware m15 Launched, Company's First Lightweight Gaming Laptop
  9. Nokia Phones to Start Receiving Android Pie Update This Month: HMD Global
  10. Nokia 7.1 vs Nokia 6.1 Plus: What's the Difference?
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.