Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Assistant Now Lets You Assign Reminders to Your Friends and Family

Google Assistant Now Lets You Assign Reminders to Your Friends and Family

The feature will be limited to select regions and will work on all devices powered by Google Assistant.

By | Updated: 16 August 2019 14:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Assistant Now Lets You Assign Reminders to Your Friends and Family

Photo Credit: Google

Google Assistant's new feature will let you easily manage errands amongst a group

Highlights
  • Assignable Reminders is now rolling out in select regions
  • The feature lets users send reminders to others in their family or group
  • There's no official word on when the feature will be available in India

Virtual assistants are mighty useful when it comes to carrying out mundane, yet important, daily tasks. From getting to know about the weather outside to playing a song you love, virtual assistants are always there for you. One of the most common use cases for any popular virtual assistant is the ability to set up reminders easily. Google is now doubling down on the reminder feature for Assistant with a new feature that lets users assign reminders to their friends and family.

Google is calling the new feature Assignable Reminders. The feature will be available on Android and iOS for users in the US, Australia, and the UK in the next few weeks. Apart from smartphones, the new reminders feature will also work on Google Assistant-powered speakers, smart displays, and other devices with support for Google's virtual assistant.

The Assignable Reminders feature lets you send a reminder to someone else who is on your contacts list as well as in your Google family group. Google currently limits family groups to six people. These people should also be hooked to a Google Assistant-powered device. The feature will not let you send reminders to every member in your contacts list.

The feature is useful when you have to remind someone to complete an errand. These reminders can be set up for a specific time and Google Assistant will be able to learn your schedule over a period of time. Assistant can also use specific locations to display a reminder. Overall, it seems like a decent way to manage tasks amongst a group or a family.

As for privacy, Google will let users block other people. The company feels the blocking feature is essential so that kids in the family don't end up spamming their parents.

To start using the feature, create your Family Group here to manage your reminders. For sending a reminder, the person should be in your Google Contacts and Family Group. Children under 13 will need to create a special account via Google's Family Link platform. The feature will be available initially in the US, UK, and Australia.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Assistant, Assignable Reminders
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Oppo Reno 2 With 20X Zoom, Quad Camera Setup to Launch in India on August 28
Microsoft Surface Firmware Updates Causing Throttling, Wi-Fi Issues: Reports
Honor Smartphones
Google Assistant Now Lets You Assign Reminders to Your Friends and Family
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. NASA Keeping Close Watch on Huge Asteroid That Might Hit Earth Next Year
  2. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 Specifications Revealed Ahead of August 20 Launch
  3. iPhone 11 Launch Date Is September 10, iOS 13 System Images Tip
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Sacred Games 2 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  6. Done Bingeing Sacred Games 2? Try These 8 Eight TV Shows If You Want More
  7. Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Slashed by Up to Rs. 2,000
  8. Jio TV App Now Offers Dark Mode on Android Devices
  9. Mi A3 Set to Launch in India on August 21, Will Be Available via Amazon
  10. Oppo Reno 2 With 20X Zoom, Quad Cameras to Launch in India on August 28
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Leads $100 Million Funding in Vernacular Chat App ShareChat
  2. Microsoft Surface Firmware Updates Causing Throttling, Wi-Fi Issues: Reports
  3. Google Assistant Now Lets You Assign Reminders to Your Friends and Family
  4. Oppo F11, Oppo F11 Pro Price in India Cut; Ollie AI-Powered Chatbot Introduced
  5. Oppo Reno 2 With 20X Zoom, Quad Camera Setup to Launch in India on August 28
  6. Apple Responds to iPhone Battery Lockdown Reports, Says It’s a Safety Measure
  7. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, and Nokia 8 Will Get Quarterly Security Patches for Third Year: HMD Global
  8. Huawei Mate 20 Pro Receiving DC Dimming Feature via Update: Report
  9. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  10. Asteroid May Collide With Earth Next Year, NASA Says Monitoring Its Orbit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.