Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google ARCore Can Now Support Dual Camera Setup With Latest Update

Google ARCore Can Now Support Dual Camera Setup With Latest Update

Google ARCore will now use two cameras instead of one for Playground

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 2 March 2021 15:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google ARCore Can Now Support Dual Camera Setup With Latest Update

Pixel 4 and 4XL will support Google ARCore’s new feature

Highlights
  • Google to certify phones for ARCore
  • New features for developers to monitor performance
  • Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL first to get Google's new feature

Google's ARCore software developer kit (SDK) will allow phones to use physical objects in a virtual reality setup to create a mixed reality situation using the phone's processors, motion sensors, light sensors and of course, the camera too. Until now, ARCore has only been able to use single cameras only. With the new update, the Google Play Services for augmented reality (AR) will be able to use two cameras for select phones. This feature will particularly come in handy as most smartphones nowadays come with multiple camera setup.

Google Play Services for AR app, through which the upgrades for ARCore-supported phones are offered, was recently updated with features such as dual camera stereo depth on compatible models, expanded AR support to additional phones, and new performance monitoring and logging tools for developers.

The details on supported phones did not surface until recently when it was announced the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4XL will be among the first phones to use two cameras for ARCore. Since these phones feature a wide/ telephoto lens combo, there isn't any assurance yet that there is a place for ultra-wide cameras in Google ARCore.

There are still various phones that haven't been added to the list. This is because Google has to certify each phone based on camera quality, motion sensors, and the design architecture to ensure there is no log in the expected performance. Also, the phones need to have a powerful CPU and GPU to ensure a good performance and effective real-time calculations.

In other Pixel-related news, the smartphone have started receiving the March 2021 Pixel update that brings the latest Android security patch. With the update, Google Pixel 3 and newer models can now share links to Recorder audio files for anyone to listen. The Pixel camera app will also work with the Universal Smart Phone Housing by Kraken Sports, that fits several phones and allow users to take photos and videos underwater.

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google ARCore, Google Pixel 4 XL, Google Pixel 4, Google, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4, Google Play Services for AR, Google Playground
LG OLED 48CX 48-Inch 4K TV With Auto Low-Latency Mode for Gaming Launched in India
Realme 8 Pro to Feature 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Primary Camera, Company Reveals

Related Stories

Google ARCore Can Now Support Dual Camera Setup With Latest Update
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Phone Data Plans Introduced for Subscribers, Packs Start From Rs. 22
  2. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  3. Google Chat Getting Redesigned on Web for All Workspace Users: Report
  4. Xiaomi Drops Mi 10T Price in India by Rs. 3,000
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G India Price Leaks Ahead of March 5 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy A32 India Launch Date Confirmed for March 5
  7. Redmi Display 27-Inch Monitor With Full-HD Panel, 75Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  8. Poco F3 Could Be Launched as Global Variant of Redmi K40
  9. OnePlus Nord Receiving Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Update With New UI
  10. Boat TRebel Headphones and Earphones Range for Women Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Messenger Gets New Animation for Voice Messages and Disable Receipts on iOS With Latest Update
  2. Realme 8 Pro to Feature 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Primary Camera, Company Reveals
  3. Google ARCore Can Now Support Dual Camera Setup With Latest Update
  4. LG OLED 48CX 48-Inch 4K TV With Auto Low-Latency Mode for Gaming Launched in India
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Import Custom Animated Sticker Packs From Third Party Apps: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A32 4G Price in India Leak Days Before Launch
  7. Mi 10T Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 32,999
  8. Spectrum Auction 2021: Telcos Bid Worth Over Rs. 77,000 Crores in Initial Four Rounds
  9. Jack Ma Loses Title as China's Richest Man After Coming Under Beijing's Scrutiny
  10. iPhone 12 MagSafe-Compatible Battery Pack May Support Reverse Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com