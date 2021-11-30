Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google AR Search Adds 3D Monuments Like Big Ben, Louvre Museum , Eiffel Tower to List: How to Use

Google AR Search Adds 3D Monuments Like Big Ben, Louvre Museum , Eiffel Tower to List: How to Use

Google has reportedly added 98 3D monuments to search.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 30 November 2021 14:54 IST
Google AR Search Adds 3D Monuments Like Big Ben, Louvre Museum , Eiffel Tower to List: How to Use

Monuments like Big Ben, Eiffel Tower, and Tokyo Skytree offer 3D search results

Highlights
  • Search for monuments using Google.com
  • Tap ‘View in 3D’ to see the monument from all angles
  • 3D monuments can only be viewed on Android , iOS devices

Google has reportedly added 3D monuments to its AR Search results. There are 98 monuments that were found to give 3D results to users. These Google AR search results are showing up for Android and iOS users, and is not available for desktop users yet. Monuments like the Big Ben, Eiffel Tower, Louvre Museum, and Tokyo Skytree offer 3D search results. Earlier, Google has offered 3D search results for various categories like birds, bugs, land animals, space objects, and even athletes.

9to5oogle reports that Google has now added monuments to its 3D and AR search results list as well. To view these results, head to Google.com or the Google Search app on Android or iOS. Search for the monument that you would like to view in 3D. If the searched monument is available in 3D, a ‘view in 3D' button will appear next to the revolving image. Users can then view the monument from all angles. There is also an option called ‘view in your space' allowing users to superimpose the monument in their surroundings.

As mentioned, there are 98 monuments available to view in 3D in Google Search. This includes the the Big Ben, Eiffel Tower, Parthenon, Tokyo Skytree, Louvre Museum, Arc de Triomphe, Basilica of Santa Maria Novella, Brooklyn Bridge, Castle of Good Hope, Columbus Monument, Empire State Building, Golden Gate Bridge, Leaning Tower of Pisa, London Eye, Mount Rushmore National Memorial, National Palace, One World Trade Center, Palace of Versailles, Rhodes Memorial, Stonehenge, Tokyo National Museum, Trafalgar Square, Westminster Abbey, Yoyogi National Stadium, and Zojoji.

Apart from 3D search, Google recently also introduced a new feature to expand vocabulary and increase language proficiency of users. The Internet giant has added a new feature on its app that lets users learn a new word every day. With the Google app on your phone, you can sign up to receive daily notifications that help you master new words and some of the interesting facts about them. Users can open the Google app on their smartphones to look up the definition of any English word. Once the user search a definition, entries will appear with a 'bell' icon on the top-right corner. Clicking the icon will activate the feature. The update is currently limited to the Google app on phone.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google AR Search, Google 3D Monuments
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Switch to HUAWEI MateView GT 27-inch Gaming Display for an Immersive Experience

Related Stories

Google AR Search Adds 3D Monuments Like Big Ben, Louvre Museum , Eiffel Tower to List: How to Use
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Hikes Prepaid Plan Prices by Up to Rs. 480 in India: All Details
  2. Last Solar Eclipse of 2021: When, How to Watch, Visibility
  3. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  4. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Will Get a Second Trilogy of Movies
  5. MIUI 13 Update Tipped to Release With Xiaomi 12 Series
  6. Google Announces Best Android Apps, Games of 2021 in India
  7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event
  8. Spider-Man: No Way Home to Release a Day Earlier in India
  9. From Spider-Man: No Way Home to Money Heist, What to Watch in December
  10. Realme Book Slim Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Enco Free 2, Oppo Enco Air Lite TWS Earphones Spotted on HeyMelody App, India Launch Appears Imminent
  2. Google AR Search Adds 3D Monuments Like Big Ben, Louvre Museum , Eiffel Tower to List: How to Use
  3. Budweiser to Launch NFTs in Honor of Its Heritage, Nearly 2,000 Collectibles to Be Included
  4. Redmi K50 Series Tipped to Feature Both MediaTek Dimensity and Snapdragon SoCs
  5. Bitcoin Trading in India: No Proposal to Recognise Crypto, Says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
  6. MIUI 13 Tipped to Release With Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi 12X and Redmi K50 to Get Android 11-Based Update
  7. Microsoft Clarity Boost Feature for Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available on Edge Browser
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021: 32 Top Teams to Battle It Out in ‘The Grind’ From December 2
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23 Tipped to Launch in 4G and 5G Versions, Feature 50-Megapixel Main Camera
  10. Redmi Note 11T 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com