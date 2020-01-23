Technology News
  Google Details Security Flaws It Found in Apple's Safari Browser; Fixed Last Year

Google Details Security Flaws It Found in Apple's Safari Browser; Fixed Last Year

The Safari browser vulnerabilities found by Google are in a tool specifically designed to protect privacy.

By | Updated: 23 January 2020 11:53 IST
Researchers claimed the vulnerabilities would have let potential hackers view users' browsing history

Highlights
  • Google researchers found multiple security flaws in Safari web browser
  • The flaws could have allowed the tracking of users' browsing behaviour
  • They were found in a tool specifically designed to protect privacy

Google researchers have found multiple security flaws in Apple's Safari web browser that could have allowed the tracking of users' browsing behaviour, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, ahead of a paper published by the researchers.

The vulnerabilities were found in a tool specifically designed to protect privacy and could have allowed third parties to obtain sensitive information about the browsing habits of users, the report added.

The paper published by researchers claims the Safari vulnerabilities would have let potential hackers view users' browsing and search history, apart from allowing websites track users. Ironically, the flaws stemmed from Apple's Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) feature for Safari, first unveiled in 2017.

In a statement to CNET, Google said, "We've long worked with companies across the industry to exchange information about potential vulnerabilities and protect our respective users. Our core security research team has worked closely and collaboratively with Apple on this issue. The technical paper simply explains what our researchers discovered so others can benefit from their findings."

Alphabet's Google disclosed the flaws to Apple last August, according to the report. In a blog post in December, an Apple engineer said that the company had fixed flaws disclosed to it by Google researchers. An Apple spokesman on Wednesday confirmed that the flaws found by Google and highlighted in the Financial Times' story were patched last year.

Google did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Further reading:

Further reading: Google, Apple, Safari
Mee Audio X10 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 4,999
Bhuvan Bam: From India’s Beloved YouTube Comedian to a Davos Summit Guest

