Technology News
loading

Google, Apple, Mozilla Move to Block Kazakh Surveillance System

State security officials had said its goal was to protect Kazakh users from "hacker attacks, online fraud and other kinds of cyber threats".

By | Updated: 22 August 2019 13:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google, Apple, Mozilla Move to Block Kazakh Surveillance System

Alphabet Inc's Google, Apple Inc and Firefox browser maker Mozilla took steps on Wednesday to block the Kazakh government from creating an internet surveillance system using their browsers.

Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox will block a government encryption certificate that allows authorities to read anything a user types or posts using the browsers, including account information and passwords, the companies said in separate statements.

Apple also said in a statement it would take similar measures to protect the users of its Safari browser.

Kazakh authorities were not immediately available to comment.

Earlier this month, Kazakhstan said it had halted implementation of the system, the initial roll out of which was described as a test by the government.

State security officials had said its goal was to protect Kazakh users from "hacker attacks, online fraud and other kinds of cyber threats".

The system could be deployed again "if threats emerge to national security in the form of cyber- and information attacks", Kazakhstan's National Security Committee said in a statement this month.

The former Soviet Central Asian nation routinely blocks websites and applications used by its critics, including Facebook and Youtube, for short periods of time.

The blocks have often coincided with public protests, the most recent wave of which took place around the time of the June 9 election which completed the transfer of power from strongman Nursultan Nazarbayev to his loyal ally Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Chrome, Firefox, Apple, Google
Microsoft Contractors Can Listen to Xbox Players' Chats: Report
Facebook Shuts Dozens of Myanmar Accounts Over 'Inauthentic Behaviour'
Honor Smartphones
Google, Apple, Mozilla Move to Block Kazakh Surveillance System
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  2. Airtel Broadband Plans Now Offer Up to 1000GB Additional Data: All Details
  3. NASA Confirms Mission to Find Life on Jupiter's Icy Moon Europa
  4. Tata Sky Broadband Offering Up to 6 Extra Months of Usage on 12-Month Plans
  5. HTC Wildfire X to Go on Sale in India Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  7. Realme to Debut New Phone Series Focused on Performance and Camera Next Week
  8. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  9. LG K50S, K40S With Octa-Core SoCs, Google Assistant Button Launched
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro to Be Powered By Helio G90T SoC, MediaTek Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Gear S3 Frontier, Galaxy Fit e, and Others Get Discounts During 'Blue Fest 2019' Sale in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, Gear S3 Frontier, Galaxy Fit e, and Others Get Discounts During 'Blue Fest 2019' Sale in India
  3. Google Play Store Redesign Now Rolling Out to All on Android, Chrome OS
  4. Facebook Shuts Dozens of Myanmar Accounts Over 'Inauthentic Behaviour'
  5. Priyanka Chopra Cast in Netflix Superhero Movie From Robert Rodriguez, Alongside Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater, 18 Others
  6. Google, Apple, Mozilla Move to Block Kazakh Surveillance System
  7. Microsoft Contractors Can Listen to Xbox Players' Chats: Report
  8. Twitter's Trending Topics Flooded by Porn Bots: Report
  9. Samsung Display Said to Cut LCD Production to Focus on Quantum Dot OLED Panels
  10. Twitter to Meet Manchester United Over Pogba Racist Abuse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.