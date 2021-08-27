Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Said to Pay Apple $15 Billion to Remain Default Search Engine on Safari in 2021

Google Said to Pay Apple $15 Billion to Remain Default Search Engine on Safari in 2021

Google pays Apple enormous sums of money every year to stay the default search engine on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 27 August 2021 15:06 IST
Google Said to Pay Apple $15 Billion to Remain Default Search Engine on Safari in 2021

Google and Apple’s deal has met with a lot of criticism

Highlights
  • Google reportedly paid Apple around $10 billion for FY 2020
  • Google likely wants to outbid Microsoft to stay Safari’s default search e
  • Apple may be working on its own search engine

Google will be paying Apple $15 billion (roughly Rs. 1,10,718 crores) to remain the default search engine on iPhone, iPad, and Mac in 2021, according to analysts. The price to keep Google as the default search engine on the Safari browser is said to have gone up once again, which could increase even more in 2022. It is widely understood that Google pays Apple a lot of money every year to retain the dominance of its search engine, and that involves outbidding Microsoft.

As per an investor note spotted by Ped30, Bernstein analysts have stated that in 2020, Google's payment to Apple to stay on as Safari's default search engine was around $10 billion (roughly Rs. 73,873 crores), which was higher than the previous estimate of $8 billion (roughly Rs. 59,098 crores). Now, as per the analysts “Apple's public filings as well as a bottom-up analysis of Google's TAC (traffic acquisition costs) payments” suggests that for fiscal year (FY) 2021, Google may pay Apple nearly $15 billion, which would contribute 9 percent to the company's gross profit.

The analysts also reportedly pointed out that considering Google may have to pay Apple somewhere between $18 billion (roughly Rs. 1,32,876 crores) and $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,47,641 crores) for FY22, the search giant may revisit its strategy. They state that there are two potential risks in this kind of arrangement, a regulatory risk which is likely years away but can potentially impact Apple's gross profit by 4 to 5 percent if there is a ruling against it. Secondly, Google may want to renegotiate its terms for a lesser fee or stop paying altogether. It is likely that Google continues to pay Apple to outbid Microsoft as its Bing search engine is the potential runner-up to be Safari's default search engine.

Apple and Google's deal regarding the search engine on iOS devices has met with criticism in the past. UK Competition and Markets Authority feels that this deal creates "a significant barrier to entry and expansion" for Google's rivals in the search engine market. Furthermore, Apple has been reportedly stepping up efforts to develop its own search engine to take on Google. While doing so may lead to Apple missing out on the payment it gets from Google every year, it could simplify things in case regulations put a damper on the deal.

Are the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 still made for enthusiasts — or are they good enough for everyone? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Apple, Safari, Microsoft, Search engine
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Why HUAWEI Watch 3 Pro Is the Ultimate Smartwatch Choice for 2021
Apple AirTag Tracker Starts Receiving Firmware Update, New Features Yet Unannounced: Report

Related Stories

Google Said to Pay Apple $15 Billion to Remain Default Search Engine on Safari in 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. How The Empire Is Billing Itself as India’s Biggest Ever Series
  2. JioPhone Next Said to Go on Pre-Bookings in India Next Week
  3. iPhone 13 Series Launch Tipped to Take Place on September 14
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Series, Galaxy Buds 2 Launched in India: All Details
  5. OnePlus 9RT Price, Complete Specifications Have Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Older iPhone Models Become Faster by Changing Region to France: Report
  7. Netflix Sets First Virtual Global Fan Event TUDUM for September 25
  8. Vivo Y21s Specifications Tipped via US FCC, Geekbench Listings
  9. How to Lock Your Facebook Profile
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G India Launch Tipped for September 3, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Hot 11s India Launch Set for September, Will Be Powered by Same MediaTek SoC as Redmi 10 Prime
  2. Fortnite Celebrates Martin Luther King, Jr. With Interactive Museum-Like Experience Within Game
  3. Apple AirTag Tracker Starts Receiving Firmware Update, New Features Yet Unannounced: Report
  4. Google Said to Pay Apple $15 Billion to Remain Default Search Engine on Safari in 2021
  5. Facebook, WhatsApp’s IT Rules Challenge: Delhi High Court Asks Centre to Respond to Pleas
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 Launched in India: Price, Availability
  7. WhatsApp Will Make Accepting Updated Terms of Service Optional for Users: Report
  8. Shang-Chi Final Trailer Out Now in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada; Coming Soon in Tamil
  9. Google Sheets Can Now Suggest Automatic, Context-Aware Formulas and Functions
  10. Redmi 10 Prime Confirmed to Come With MediaTek Helio G88 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com