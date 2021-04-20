Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google, Apple Executives to Testify in App Store Antitrust Hearing on April 21

Google, Apple Executives to Testify in App Store Antitrust Hearing on April 21

App makers have long complained that mandatory revenue sharing payments and strict inclusion rules amount to anticompetitive behaviour.

By Reuters | Updated: 20 April 2021 12:15 IST
Google, Apple Executives to Testify in App Store Antitrust Hearing on April 21

Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google have come under tough scrutiny for more than a year

Highlights
  • Spotify and Match have been critical of both tech giants' app stores
  • Tile, whose app helps people find objects, has focused on Apple
  • The hearing will include Google Government Affairs Senior Director

Senior executives with Alphabet's Google and Apple will testify on Wednesday about antitrust concerns related to their app stores along with executives of three companies which rely on those online stores, the leaders of the Senate Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel said on Monday.

The hearing will include Google Government Affairs Senior Director Wilson White and Apple's Chief Compliance Officer Kyle Andeer as well as Spotify's Chief Legal Officer Horacio Gutierrez, Match's Chief Legal Officer Jared Sine and Kirsten Daru, general counsel for Tile.

The witness list was announced by Senators Amy Klobuchar, chair of the antitrust panel, and Mike Lee, its top Republican.

Music streaming service Spotify and dating app Match have been critical of both tech giants' app stores, while Tile, whose app helps people find objects, has focused on Apple.

App makers have long complained that mandatory revenue sharing payments and strict inclusion rules set by Apple's App Store for iPhone models and iPad devices, along with Google's Play store for Android devices, amount to anticompetitive behaviour.

The four tech giant - Apple, Amazon, Facebook, and Google - have come under tough scrutiny for more than a year because of such varied concerns as privacy breaches, allegations of hate speech, and stifling conservative voices and violations of antitrust law.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is OnePlus 9R old wine in a new bottle — or something more? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 23:00), we talk about the new OnePlus Watch. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Apple, Amazon, Facebook, Spotify, Match
The Flash Movie Logo Unveiled by Director Andy Muschietti as Filming Begins

Related Stories

Google, Apple Executives to Testify in App Store Antitrust Hearing on April 21
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With Snapdragon 732G Launched in India
  2. The Best Movies on Netflix
  3. Elongate: Elon Musk's March Joke Is Now a Cryptocurrency
  4. Here’s What to Expect at Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ Event
  5. Watch the First Trailer for Marvel’s Shang-Chi
  6. Beware: Fake WhatsApp Pink App Could Let Hackers Steal Your Data
  7. Oppo A54 to Launch in India Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  8. OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T Series Get Bug-Fixing Android 11 Update
  9. Acer Predator Helios 300 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  10. Realme Q3 Pro Specifications Tipped Ahead of April 22 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo A74 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. IBM Rides Cloud Computing to Record Highest Quarterly Sales Growth in Over 2 Years
  3. Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion With 6,000mAh Batteries, Snapdragon 732G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Google, Apple Executives to Testify in App Store Antitrust Hearing on April 21
  5. The Flash Movie Logo Unveiled by Director Andy Muschietti as Filming Begins
  6. Zoom Creates $100-Million Fund to Invest in Apps Using Its Technology
  7. Vivo V21 5G India Launch Confirmed, Will Sport 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  8. Apple Event 2021 Today: How to Watch Live, Expected Launches
  9. Samsung Galaxy A31 Getting Android 11-Based One UI 3.1 Update, User Reports
  10. Nvidia’s $40-Billion ARM Deal Faces Scrutiny From UK Government Over National Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com