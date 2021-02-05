Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Said to Explore Alternative to Apple’s New Anti Tracking Feature

Google Said to Explore Alternative to Apple’s New Anti-Tracking Feature

Google is trying to balance the rising demands of privacy-conscious consumers with the financial needs of developers and advertisers.

By Mark Gurman and Nico Grant, Bloomberg | Updated: 5 February 2021 10:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Said to Explore Alternative to Apple’s New Anti-Tracking Feature

A Google solution is likely to be less strict and won't require a prompt to opt in to data tracking

Highlights
  • On the iPhone, Google offers developers a framework
  • This lets developers monetise their apps using Google advertisements
  • Google’s Web alternative, Privacy Sandbox, allow advertisement targeting

Google is exploring an alternative to Apple's new anti-tracking feature, the latest sign that the Internet industry is slowly embracing user privacy, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
Internally, the search giant is discussing how it can limit data collection and cross-app tracking on the Android operating system in a way that is less stringent than Apple's solution, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing private plans.

Google is trying to balance the rising demands of privacy-conscious consumers with the financial needs of developers and advertisers. The Alphabet unit is seeking input from these stakeholders, similar to how it's slowly developing a new privacy standard for web browsing called the Privacy Sandbox.

With more than $100 billion (roughly Rs. 7,29,200 crores) in annual digital advertisement sales, Google has a vested interest in helping partners to continue generating revenue by targeting advertisements to Android device users and measuring the performance of those marketing spots.

“We're always looking for ways to work with developers to raise the bar on privacy while enabling a healthy, ad-supported app ecosystem,” a Google spokesman said in a statement.

In a forthcoming software update for iPhone models and iPad units, called iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, Apple is adding a new feature called App Tracking Transparency. The tool lets consumers choose whether apps can collect data about them across other apps and websites. The imminent move has shaken the digital advertising industry. Facebook and other companies have complained the feature will limit their ability to effectively serve personalised advertisements and generate revenue.

A Google solution is likely to be less strict and won't require a prompt to opt in to data tracking like Apple's, the people said. The exploration into an Android alternative to Apple's feature is still in the early stages, and Google hasn't decided when, or if, it will go ahead with the changes.

On the iPhone, Google offers developers a framework so they can monetise their apps using Google ads. In a recent blog post, Google said Apple's advertisement-tracking update means developers “may see a significant impact” on their advertisement revenue.

To keep advertisers happy while improving privacy, the discussions around Google's Android solution indicate that it could be similar to its planned Chrome Web browser changes, the people said. The company said in 2020 that it intended to phase out third-party cookies in Chrome within two years. Google reaffirmed that plan earlier this year. Cookies are a way for websites to track users around the web to serve them more personalized ads.

Google's Web alternative, known as the Privacy Sandbox, allows some advertisement targeting with less-specific data collection. As part of that solution, the company has developed a technology called Federated Learning of Cohorts that lets advertisers target groups of people with similar interests rather than individuals. Google is likely to take a similar approach with Android.

© 2021 Bloomberg LP

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Apple, anti tracking feature
SMIC Says Unable to Keep Up With Customer Demand for Certain Types of Chips

Related Stories

Google Said to Explore Alternative to Apple’s New Anti-Tracking Feature
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X7 Pro, Realme X7 With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs, 5G Launched in India
  2. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  3. Samsung Level U2 Neckband-Style Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  4. Realme X7 Pro 5G Review
  5. Parler CEO John Matze Says He Was Fired by Board
  6. Vivo S7t 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 820 SoC, Dual Selfie Cameras Launched
  7. Poco M3 First Impressions
  8. PayPal to Shut Down Domestic Payments Business in India From April 1
  9. Samsung Galaxy F62 Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  10. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Viva Launched as New Employee Experience Platform to Enhance Workflow
  2. Google Launches Paid-for Australia News Platform in Drive to Derail Country’s Content Payment Law
  3. Nokia Licensee HMD Global Teases Fast Android 11 Rollout; Nokia 2.2, 5.3, 8.1 Likely to Receive It Soon
  4. Chrome 88 Latest Update Fixes Critical Bug Being Actively Exploited in the Wild
  5. Google Said to Explore Alternative to Apple’s New Anti-Tracking Feature
  6. SMIC Says Unable to Keep Up With Customer Demand for Certain Types of Chips
  7. Amazon US Facility’s Unionisation Effort Pulls in White House and Labour Leaders
  8. PayPal to Shut Down Domestic Payments Business in India From April 1
  9. Google Fit App to Use Smartphone Cameras to Measure Heart Rate and Respiration on Pixel Phones
  10. Facebook Turns 17, Celebrates It With a Custom Animation About Friendship
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com