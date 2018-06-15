Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google 'App Maker' Low-Code Tool for Building Business Apps Now Generally Available

Google 'App Maker' Low-Code Tool for Building Business Apps Now Generally Available

 
, 15 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google 'App Maker' Low-Code Tool for Building Business Apps Now Generally Available

Highlights

  • App Maker is G Suite's low-code application development environment
  • Google first launched the App Maker in November 2016
  • App building tool would allow developers access to 40 Google services

Google has made App Maker, its low-code tool for building business apps, generally available and open to all developers, a year and a half after the launch of its beta version.

"Today, we're making App Maker generally available to help you rethink how your teams operate," Geva Rechav, Product Manager, App Maker, wrote in a blog post late on Thursday.

"App Maker is G Suite's low-code application development environment that makes it easy for teams to build custom apps to speed up workflows and make processes better," Rechav added.

Google first launched the App Maker in November 2016 and made it available through its Early Adopter Program for G Suite Business at that time.

It was created with the idea of enabling line-of-business teams to create bigger apps, revamp company processes, resolve help desk tickets and more.

The new features include a built-in support for Cloud Structured Query Language (SQL), responsive templates, a drag-and-drop user interface design and declarative data modelling.

It would also come with Expanded OAuth Whitelisting controls to let administrators prevent apps from running without their approval.

In addition, the app building tool would allow developers access to 40 Google services including Gmail, Google Calendar, Sheets and other data sources, Rechav said.

The App Maker is now available to all G Suite Business and Enterprise customers, as well as G Suite for Education customers.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Internet, Google, Google App Maker
Google Maps Spotted With Quick Action Buttons for Home, Work Locations
PS Now Game Download Option Spotted on PS4
Touch Screen Laptops
Google 'App Maker' Low-Code Tool for Building Business Apps Now Generally Available
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Rollout Begins for Eligible Devices
  2. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6 vs Oppo Realme 1: Which One Should You Buy?
  3. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB Review
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 1 vs Honor 7C vs Samsung Galaxy J4
  5. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  6. Xiaomi Starts Recruiting MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta Testers
  7. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live in India and the Rest of the World
  8. Xiaomi Announces Mi Rollerball Pen, Travel Pillow, and More for India
  9. FIFA World Cup 2018 Matches to be Live Streamed Free on Jio TV, Airtel TV
  10. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.