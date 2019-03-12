Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Google Allo Shutting Down Today: How to Download Chat Messages, Media

Google Allo Shutting Down Today: How to Download Chat Messages, Media

, 12 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Allo Shutting Down Today: How to Download Chat Messages, Media

Google Allo was launched in August 2016 alongside Google Duo

Highlights

  • Google Allo didn’t see much adoption among consumers
  • Both chat messages and media can be downloaded from Google Allo
  • Google is also discontinuing Goo.gl, Inbox by Gmail this month

The day is here. Google has revealed that the company will officially shut down Allo today i.e., March 12. Google Allo was unveiled back in 2016 alongside Duo but never really took off. If you were one of the few people who actually ended up using this chat app, you have just a few hours left to save your chat history and any media that you may have shared on the service. Google is published a nifty little tutorial to help users save their Allo chat history before the chat service is officially shuttered.

How to download Google Allo chat history, media

To download your chats or media on Android or iPhone, make sure you have the latest version of Allo installed on your phone. After opening the Allo app, head over to Menu and then tap on Settings. In Settings, you will find the Chat option, tap on that and you will see two options - Export messages from chats and Export stored media from chats. The messages export only includes text messages, not photos or videos. To get photos, videos, or any other files shared on Allo, you will have to use the media export option. The exported messages are stored in CSV file format and includes details like Conversation name, ID, sender, message type, and message content. The media exports are saved in a ZIP file.

If you did not use Allo on your current phone but you had backed up your previous Allo conversations on Google Drive or iCloud. You can install the app on your current phone, restore the backup (as long as you have the same mobile number), and then follow the steps mentioned above.

The search giant has also noted on its support page that after Allo is shut down, it will delete all your Allo messages, including incognito messages. The backups will continue to remain in your Google Drive or iCloud accounts but will not be readable, and they will need to be manually deleted by the consumers. It is on the same support page that the company notes "We're saying goodbye to Allo on March 12, 2019."

Google Allo isn't the only Google service that it is being discontinued this month. The Mountain View, California-based company will be closing Inbox by Gmail, and Goo.gl URL shortner by the end of March.

To recall, Google Allo was officially introduced back in August 2016. Google in December last year revealed that it had decided to stop supporting the service and will shut it down in March 2019.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Allo, Allo, Google Duo
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Twitter Launches Twttr Prototype App for iOS to Test New Features
OnePlus Announces Winner of New OxygenOS Feature Challenge, See the Winning Entry
Pricee
Google Allo Shutting Down Today: How to Download Chat Messages, Media
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy M30 Review
  3. PSA: Last Chance to Download Your Google Allo Chat Messages, Media
  4. Apple Says 'It's Show Time' on March 25, Streaming Service Launch Expected
  5. Realme 3 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  6. Android Q Beta to Be Available to More Smartphones
  7. Redmi 7 Launch Set for March 18, Company Reveals Design in Teaser Image
  8. Samsung M30 to Go on Sale in India Today via Amazon, Samsung Online Shop
  9. OnePlus CEO Hints True Wireless Earbuds May Launch Alongside OnePlus 7
  10. Stan Lee Cameos in Endgame, Spider-Man Sequel Might Be His Last
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.