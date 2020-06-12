Google will help users more easily find COVID-19 test centres, the company announced today. It is adding a new feature on Google Search, Google Assistant, and Google Maps to help users find information on authorised COVID-19 testing centres nearby. The feature is available in English and eight other languages including Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm the availability of the COVID-19 related feature on the various Google apps. This feature is being rolled out for both Android and iOS devices.

How does the COVID-19 feature work on these Google Apps?

Users will be able to find information about authorised COVID-19 testing centres near them by simply searching with keywords such as "coronavirus testing," "COVID 19 testing," or "covid testing" on these Google apps.

When searching COVID-19 test centres on Google Assistant, users will be able to spot 'Testing' tab on the search results page - providing a list of nearby testing labs along with key information and guidance needed before using their services. The tab also displays the latest coronavirus-related news and updates at the bottom.

Similarly, Google Search and Google Maps show similar results about testing centres near them, however it is not displayed under a specific tab but only appears as a regular search result. Notably, users in all three apps will be able to check whether the testing centre is a private entity or run by the government.

Lastly, there's also a "learn more" option next to the search result where users can find more information from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Working closely with @ICMRDELHI & @mygovindia, Google Maps, Google Assistant and Search are now beginning to surface testing centres in Hindi, English & 7 regional languages. Before going to a testing centre, call the Govt. of India helpline - 1075 & get a doctor's prescription. pic.twitter.com/VOichzCLH9 — Google India (@GoogleIndia) June 12, 2020

Google in a tweet also stated that the company is closely working with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and MyGov to provide users with information on authorised testing labs. At present, Google has integrated over 700 testing labs on Search, Assistant, and Maps spread across 300 cities. Google is working with authorities to identify and add more testing labs located across the country, it stated.

Google in April added the COVID-19 alert card on the Google Assistant snapshot that essentially provides information on the coronavirus outbreak. The central government and the state governments have also tried to ramp up efforts to find COVID-19-related information with apps such as Aarogya Setu.