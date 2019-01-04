NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Acquires Startup to Boost Assistant's Answering Abilities

, 04 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Acquires Startup to Boost Assistant's Answering Abilities

Google has acquired a start-up named Superpod that built an app allowing users to post questions and receive answers from experts quickly - a move that will help boost Google Assistant's ability to accurately answer users' questions.

According to a report in Axios late Thursday, Google paid nearly $60 million (roughly Rs. 420 crores) to "acqui-hire" the founders and purchase some of Superpod's assets.

Google later confirmed the acquisition to Fortune but declined to disclose financial details.

Superpod shut down its Q&A app in September last year.

"We can't share any details at this time, but we're trekking onwards toward the same north star and are very excited about the future," Superpod founders wrote in a message.

Google is constantly working on to improve its Assistant's capabilities to take on similar voice-based services like Amazon Alexa.

Despite Amazon Alexa being more popular globally, Google Assistant recently outperformed her - and other voice assistants like Apple Siri - in a test meant to understand the effectiveness of smart speakers.

In the 2018 edition of "Smart Speaker IQ Test" by research-driven venture capital firm Loup Ventures, Google Assistant (tested on Google Home smart speaker) managed to answer 87.9 per cent of the questions correctly - up from 81.1 per cent in 2017, The Street.com reported last month.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2019 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Google Assistant, Superpod
NASA's New Horizons Probe Treks Deeper on Hunt for Moons After Historic Flyby
Detecting Depression: Phone Apps Could Monitor Teen Angst
Pricee
Google Acquires Startup to Boost Assistant's Answering Abilities
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 5 Pro Reportedly Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2.1 Update With Fixes
  2. Xiaomi Teases Launch of 65-Inch Mi TV 4 Model in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi 9 Price, Full Specifications Leaked; 48-Megapixel Sensor Tipped
  4. Vodafone Idea Loses Over 6.5 Million Subscribers in November: COAI
  5. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  6. Netflix Film Said to Use Footage From Real Train Crash, Prompting Outrage
  7. Xiaomi Mi A2 Successor Could Be in the Works, MIUI 10 Code Hints
  8. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  9. China Moon Rover Leaves First Ever 'Footprint' on Far Side
  10. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme HDR Display Option Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.