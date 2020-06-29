Gmail accounts linked to the Mail app (also known as Mail and Calendar), which is available pre-installed on Windows 10, are facing multiple issues, several users reported online. While some users have pointed out that the app has silently been deleting their emails, various users have also mentioned that it is moving the sent email items to the spam folder. There are also some users who are facing issues with the Outlook app on both Windows and Mac devices. Microsoft is, however, yet to provide any clarity.

As per the reports on the Microsoft Community forums, the issues with the Mail app have impacted a large number of Gmail users. “Over the weekend, the emails that I have been sending have not been shown in my sent items folder, although sometimes getting through to the recipient, sometimes not. I've removed my account, checked all the settings and followed the online guides. System updated,” one of the affected users mentioned on the Microsoft Community forums.

Multiple users are complaining about the same issue on the company's forums, as spotted by MSPowerUser. There are also various reviews on the Microsoft Store showing issues in the Gmail integration available within the latest version of Mail app. “It's nice but doesn't work very well with Gmail as I can't see attachments of the same,” one of the users wrote on the Microsoft Store.

Some users have also indicated that they aren't even able to connect their Gmail accounts with the Mail app on their Windows 10 computers. This suggests that they need to switch to some other solution to send and receive emails from Gmail.

As per some user reports on the Microsoft Community forums, Google has underlined that there isn't any problem at its end. “I have posted my question to the Gmail community and was told that this is an issue that has been recurrently reported by users of Windows 10,” a user said in a forum post.

Some of the affected users have found a temporary workaround, which is to create a new filter through which emails won't be sent to the spam folder directly. However, that workaround works only in the case if emails are moving to the spam folder. It doesn't work for users who are reporting sudden deletion of their emails.

While responding to users on the Microsoft Community forums, a Windows Insider MVP has stated that the issues were there as the latest version (16005.12827.20200.0) of the Mail app is broken for Gmail accounts. Microsoft, however, hasn't yet provided any clarity on the matter. The company didn't respond to an email requesting a comment on the issues at the time of filing this story.

Some reports suggest that the issues go beyond the Mail app and are impacting users even on Outlook for both Windows and Mac devices. There are some Microsoft 365 users who have also noticed that Outlook isn't saving their sent emails from a Gmail account. This indicates that there are some server-side issues at the Microsoft end. The company is yet to provide an acknowledgement, though.

