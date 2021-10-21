Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Gmail for Web Gets Several New Features to Make Composing Emails Easier and Faster

Gmail for Web Gets Several New Features to Make Composing Emails Easier and Faster

Google has added visual indicators to help guide users when composing emails.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 October 2021 14:16 IST
Gmail for Web Gets Several New Features to Make Composing Emails Easier and Faster

Photo Credit: Google

Gmail users can now change a recipient's display name before sending an email

Highlights
  • Gmail is bringing several changes to the email composer
  • A new right-click menu will let users view a contact's full name, email a
  • Recipients will now have an avatar attached to their contact chips

Gmail for Web is getting several new features that will help employees and organisations quickly compose and send emails to the intended recipients. Most of the changes pertain to the email Composer s in the Gmail for Web app. This includes a new right-click menu to view the full name and details of a recipient, avatar chips for recipients, and new checks while adding users outside contacts and organisation. The search giant has also brought new visual indicators for adding a user as a recipient. The latest features will be available to all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business customers.

Google has announced the rollout of new features to Gmail for Web via a blog post. It says the improvements will help users connect with their colleagues and stakeholders quickly and with confidence. Among the slew of updates, Google has added a right-click menu that allows users to view a contact's full name and copy their email address. Also, the user can now decide how a contact appears to other recipients in an email. For example, if you have a contact saved as Project Manager, you can choose a different name that will be displayed to others receiving the email. This change will only apply to the said email and the contact name won't be changed in your contacts list.

With the latest update, recipients will now have an avatar chip attached to the recipients they add while composing an email, which should help identify who has been added. A Gmail Web user can access a user's information card by hovering over recipient chips or selecting and using the keyboard shortcut Alt/Option + →.

When enterprise users are emailing people outside their organisation that they have interacted with before, the contact name will be displayed in Yellow color. But when putting a new external contact as the recipient, it will be highlighted along with an out-of-organization avatar and warning banner.

Different domain names within the same organisation will no longer be marked as external with the latest update. Google uses the @google.com and @youtube.com domains as an example of this. Users from the former will not appear as out of organisation when added to an email from a @youtube.com user.

There is also a feature to avoid duplication of recipients. When including new recipients, the drop-down menu will grade-out the names that have already been added so you don't add the same name in multiple fields — like both To and CC. Google says Gmail will automatically remove duplicate entries within the same fields, when moving emails between To, Cc, and Bcc fields.

Lastly, Gmail will now make sure that email addresses are written correctly, otherwise, it won't turn these entries into recipient chips. Additionally, Gmail will warn a user to fix the error before sending the email by displaying an error message.

The new features for Gmail for Web have started rolling out from Wednesday, October 20, and will be available to all Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, and Business customers. Users with personal Google accounts can't access the newly announced features.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gmail for Web, Google, Google new update, Gmail for Web new features, avatar chips, Google Workspace, G Suite Basic, G Suite Business
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo Y71t With a 20:9 AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Gmail for Web Gets Several New Features to Make Composing Emails Easier and Faster
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 Series Set to Launch October 28, Listed on JD.com
  2. Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Phones Aren’t Coming to India: Here’s Why
  3. Facebook Fined Over GBP 50 Million by British Regulator: Here’s Why
  4. Redmi Note 11 Series Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Best Deals on Laptops
  6. Amazfit GTR 3 to Be Available via Flipkart, GTR 3 Pro and GTS Listed on Amazon
  7. Android 12 First Impressions: Fresh, New and Promising
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Amazon Prime Membership Price in India to Be Hiked ‘Very Soon’
  10. PS5 Restock India: PlayStation 5 Tipped to Be Available on October 25
#Latest Stories
  1. India Smartphone Shipments Fall 5 Percent YoY in Q3, Xiaomi Continues to Lead: Canalys
  2. Xbox Mini Fridge, Styled After Series X Consoles, Sells Out Immediately Upon Launch
  3. Gmail for Web Gets Several New Features to Make Composing Emails Easier and Faster
  4. Vivo Y71t With a 20:9 AMOLED Display, MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. What if an Asteroid Were Going to Hit Earth? NASA Expert Answers
  6. Moto G51 5G Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch in November; Moto G71 5G Spotted in US FCC Listing
  7. Watch: Man 3D-Prints Dinosaur for Daughter, Then Brings It to Life With AR
  8. Nokia C30 With Jio Exclusive Offer Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Windows 11 Beta Testers Can Now Download Android Apps Through Microsoft Store
  10. WhatsApp Collections Feature Arrives for Business Users, New Control Bar in PiP Mode Spotted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com