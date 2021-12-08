Technology News
  Gmail's Undo Send Feature Now Allows You to Set Time for Recalling Emails: How to Enable It

Gmail's Undo Send Feature Now Allows You to Set Time for Recalling Emails: How to Enable It

Gmail users can now ‘unsend’ messages within 5, 10, 20, or even 30 seconds after sending them.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 December 2021 11:52 IST
Gmail's Undo Send Feature Now Allows You to Set Time for Recalling Emails: How to Enable It

Photo Credit: Google

Undo Send feature was added to Gmail for Web in 2015

Highlights
  • You can ‘unsend’ an email in Gmail with Google's Undo Send feature
  • Now users can select ‘send cancellation period’ of 5, 10, 20, or 30 secon
  • Google has brought the new update for Web and iOS users

Gmail's Undo Send feature is getting a new update for Web and iOS users. The feature, that allows users to recall emails, will now offer different time frames. With this, users can ‘unsend' an email after tapping send button in 5 seconds, 10 seconds, 20 seconds, or 30 seconds before it gets to the recipient. Google's mail service earlier offered a standard five-second window to recall a mistakenly sent message. The Undo Send message functionality is available on the Gmail for Web and the Gmail mobile app. Undo Send feature was in Gmail Labs for many years and arrived on the Web in 2015.

Google has announced the rollout of the new update to Gmail's Undo Send option via a Facebook post. It says the company is rewriting the 5-second rule by allowing users to ‘unsend' any email within 5, 10, 20, or 30 seconds with the Undo Send feature on Gmail.

How to recall emails on Gmail with Undo Send

You can follow these steps to change the time allowed to undo send an email on Gmail for Web:

  1. Once you're logged in, click on the Settings icon on the top-right corner of the page and tap on See all settings.
  2. Next click on Undo Send, select a Send cancellation period. The options are 5, 10, 20, and 30 seconds.
  3. Scroll down and click Save.

On iOS, users can change the amount of time they have to recall a message by heading to Settings and then next to Undo Send tap to change the cancellation period. According to Google's Support Page, the ability to set cancellation period is not available for Gmail for Android as of now.

Google recently added a bunch of new features to the Gmail platform. Google Chat in Gmail now lets you make 1:1 audio and video calls. Also, Gmail for Web got a new right-click menu to view the full name and details of a recipient, avatar chips for recipients, and new checks while adding users outside contacts and organisation.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gmail for Web, Google, Gmail
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Twitter Acquires Slack Rival Quill to Improve Messaging Tools

Comment
