NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gmail's 'Undo Send' Feature Finally Arrives for Android Users

, 21 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Gmail's 'Undo Send' Feature Finally Arrives for Android Users

Gmail's undo send feature allows users to recall emails after tapping send button.

Highlights

  • Gmail's Undo Send feature is now live for Android users
  • iOS users got the feature in November 2016
  • Gmail recently introduced Confidential Mode on mobile as well

Google is finally rolling out Gmail features that were first Web-only, to its mobile verticals as well. One of the biggest features that arrived in 2015, after years of testing, was Undo Send - the ability to recall an email after tapping send button. This feature was a fresh welcome for those that managed to send erroneous mails, and previously had no way to recall whatsoever. In November 2016, it was then made available to iOS users, and now, it has finally arrived on Gmail for Android as well.

gmail undo send android blurred gadgets 360 Gmail

The feature was first spotted by Android Police, and it seems to have arrived with version 8.7 for Android users. It works in a similar manner like its desktop variant, but there is no functionality to manually set the time slot for cancellation, or even disable it. Once you send a message, a snackbar at the bottom shows you a 'sending' message with the option to cancel it while it's sending. Once it's sent, Gmail then shows the 'sent' message with a new option to 'undo' it as well. This is showing up for all users on Gmail version 8.7, and if you can't see this feature, head to the Play Store and see if there is a pending update.

As mentioned, 'Undo Send' was in Gmail Labs for many years since it was introduced in March 2009. It finally arrived on the Web in 2015, and has finally made its way to Android now. Another feature that Gmail recently introduced on mobile was Confidential Mode, which essentially allows user to send emails to others that will self-destruct after a point of time.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gmail, Google
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Battlefield V Beta Start Date, Preload Time Revealed
Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Event Set to Begin: Live Updates
Vivo Nex
Gmail's 'Undo Send' Feature Finally Arrives for Android Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6.1 Plus India Launch Expected Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB)
  3. Oppo F9 Pro India Launch Set for Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Tata Sky Offers Broadband Plans With Up to 100Mbps Speeds in 12 Cities
  5. Nokia 6.1 Plus Teased as Flipkart-Exclusive Ahead of India Launch
  6. Vivo X23 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, Display Notch Goes Official
  7. OnePlus 6T to Launch in October, Continue Trend of Higher Pricing: Report
  8. LG G7+ ThinQ Review
  9. Gmail's Confidential Mode Comes to Android, iOS
  10. Samsung Galaxy A6+ Price in India Slashed Again
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.