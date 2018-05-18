Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gmail Nudge Reminder Feature Rolling Out on Android and iOS

 
, 18 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Gmail Nudge Reminder Feature Rolling Out on Android and iOS

Highlights

  • The Nudge feature can now be seen on Android and iOS both
  • The feature is enabled by default
  • It reminds you to reply to emails

Earlier this week, Google introduced a new Nudge feature on its revamped Web client, and now the feature is showing up on mobile as well. Gmail for Android and iOS now have the Nudge feature enabled by default, and forgotten emails are showing up on top of the list.

This feature seems to have arrived for mobile users through a server-side update. Both Gmail v8.4.22 and the older v8.4.8 for Android can see it, reports Android Police. We can see the feature on our iOS devices as well, running v5.0.180422. The feature rollout seems to be an ongoing process, and if you can't see it yet, you should in a few days. To check if you have the feature or not, head to email settings on your Android and iOS app, and see if there is a new Nudges option appearing there.

The Nudge feature will essentially remind users to respond to emails in their Inbox. This feature will put emails that you have forgotten to reply to (or follow up on), on top of your Inbox list. Gmail client will look for emails that you may have forgotten to reply, and then automatically put them on the top of your Inbox to remind you about it. It will do the same for follow up mails as well. This feature could prove to be useful for all business users who receive tonnes of email, and sometimes amidst all the clutter, they forget to reply to an important mail.

As mentioned, the Nudge feature is enabled by default, which means you'll soon be able to see forgotten mail reminders on top of the email list in Gmail. If you wish to turn it off, head to Gmail Settings menu and you'll see a new option called Nudges. There are two options that are kept on - Suggest Emails to Reply to and Suggest Emails to Follow up on - and you can choose which to switch off according to your preference.

Gmail recently got a big overhaul, and it now comes with several new AI-based features including Smart Reply, email snoozing, and more. Gmail now also includes certain privacy-focused features like a new Confidential mode, a revamped risk warning, and the ability to unsubscribe from newsletters with the click of a button.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gmail, Android, iOS, Nudge
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
iPhone X Bestselling Smartphone in March, Xiaomi Redmi 5A at Third Spot: Counterpoint
Best AC deals
Gmail Nudge Reminder Feature Rolling Out on Android and iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Pricee
TRENDING
  1. Nokia X6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs ZenFone Max Pro M1
  2. BSNL Rs. 98 Recharge Offers 1.5GB Data Per Day and 26-Day Validity
  3. OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Price in India Slashed Again
  5. Moto 1s With 5.7-Inch 18:9 Display, 4GB RAM Launched
  6. OnePlus 6 vs OnePlus 5T: What's New and Different
  7. Is Oppo Realme 1 Better Than Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1?
  8. Samsung Galaxy J6 With Infinity Display India Launch Confirmed for May 21
  9. OnePlus 6 vs Honor 10: Price, Specifications, Features Compared
  10. OnePlus 6 Marvel Avengers Limited Edition Launched: What's Different
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.