  Gmail Rolls Out Nudge Feature, Reminding You to Respond to Emails

Gmail Rolls Out Nudge Feature, Reminding You to Respond to Emails

 
, 15 May 2018


Highlights

  • The nudge feature is being rolled out to all Gmail users
  • The feature is enabled by default in Gmail

Just last month, Google revamped Gmail to introduce a new layout, new features like confidential mode, priority notifications and much more. Now, the company is adding another feature to the mix, and it's called 'Nudge.' The Nudge feature will essentially remind users to respond to emails in their Inbox. This feature will put emails that you have forgotten to reply to (or follow up on), on top of your Inbox list.

All users of the new and improved Gmail will have Nudge enabled by default. The Web client will look for emails that you may have forgotten to reply, and then automatically put them on the top of your Inbox to remind you to respond. It will do the same for follow up mails as well. This feature could prove to be useful for all business users who receive tonnes of email, and sometimes amidst all the clutter, they forget to reply to an important mail.

As mentioned, the Nudge feature is enabled by default, which means you'll soon be able to see forgotten mail reminders on top of the email list in Gmail. If you wish to turn it off, head to Gmail Settings menu and you'll see a new option called Nudge. There are two options that are kept on - Suggest Emails to Reply to and Suggest Emails to Follow up on - and you can choose which to switch off according to your preference.

Gmail recently also introduced native offline support for Chrome users allowing them to use basic features of the Web client without needing the Internet. The new Gmail feature comes with several AI-based features including Smart Reply, email snoozing, and more. Gmail now also includes certain privacy-focused features like a new Confidential mode, a revamped risk warning, and the ability to unsubscribe from newsletters with the click of a button.

Further reading: Gmail, Nudge, email

 
 

