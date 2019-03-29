Technology News

Gmail for iOS Gets Customisable Swipe Actions

, 29 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Gmail for iOS Gets Customisable Swipe Actions

Gmail for iOS lets you add the most relevant options as swipe actions

Highlights

  • Customisable actions can be Archive, Trash, Mark as read, and Snooze
  • Gmail enables configuration of actions through Swipe actions option
  • Swipe actions can also be used to triage notifications

Gmail for iOS has been updated with customisable swipe actions. The new change enables the Gmail app to add swipe actions such as Archive and Mark as read. Google notably added customisable swipe actions to Gmail for Android back in June last year. Gmail also received a mobile redesign along with various productivity improvements earlier this year. That mobile design reached iOS devices last month, shortly after their debut on Android. Importantly, the new Gmail update is at present already started rolling out, though it would take some days -- could be over 15 days to reach your Apple device.

With customisable swipe actions, Gmail for iOS now lets you add options such as Archive, Trash, Mark as read/ unread, Snooze, and Move that can be accessed once you swipe on an email. You can access the swipe configuration settings by going into the Gmail app on your iOS device and navigating to Settings > Swipe actions.

Alongside adding the ability to add customisable swipe actions, Gmail for iOS has been updated to let you use swipe actions to triage your notifications. "For example, if you like to snooze emails, you can press firmly (3D Touch) or long press on a Gmail iOS notification, and click on 'Snooze' directly to pick the date and time when to snooze the email until," the Gmail team writes in a blog post.

The blog post also confirms that the new changes are being rolled out to Gmail for iOS. However, it is worth pointing out that it could take longer than 15 days for the update to arrive on your iPhone or iPad.

Meanwhile, you can download the latest Gmail for iOS version (v6.0.190309) directly from the App Store. The app is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch running iOS 11.0 and later.

As we mentioned, Google initially brought customisable swipe actions to Gmail for Android last year. The company also brought mobile redesign along with various productivity improvements in January this year that made way to iOS last month.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gmail for iOS, Gmail, Google
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Jio Acquiring Conversational AI Platform Haptik for Rs. 200 Crores: Report
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 With LTE Connectivity, S Pen Support Launched
VIVO V15
Gmail for iOS Gets Customisable Swipe Actions
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Fingerprint Authentication Feature Spotted on Android
  2. WhatsApp Enables Consecutive Voice Messages, PiP Tweaks in the Offing
  3. Fitbit Versa Lite, Fitbit Inspire, Inspire HR Wearables Launched in India
  4. Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 to Go on Sale in India on April 4 at Rs. 2,999
  5. Nokia 7 Plus, 7.1, 6.1 Plus, 6.1 Receiving March Security Patch: Reports
  6. Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch (2019) With 8th-Gen Intel Core CPUs Launched
  7. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  8. Marvel Reportedly Eyeing Angelina Jolie for The Eternals
  9. Nokia True Wireless Earbuds Review
  10. Oppo Reno Case Render Leak, Snapdragon 855 SoC Confirmed
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.