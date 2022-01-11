Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Gmail for iOS Gets New Widget to Let You Compose Emails Quickly: Report

Gmail for iOS Gets New Widget to Let You Compose Emails Quickly: Report

The new widget also displays the last three emails in your Gmail inbox.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 11 January 2022 16:26 IST
Gmail for iOS Gets New Widget to Let You Compose Emails Quickly: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Existing Gmail widget on iOS display the unread emails

Highlights
  • New Gmail widget can be added to Today screen or to the Home screen
  • The new widget reportedly has a compose button
  • The existing Gmail widget has a search option

Gmail app for iOS is reportedly getting a new widget. The second Gmail homescreen widget is said to display up to three emails from the inbox and a compose button that allows users to draft a new mail. The fresh widget joins the present widget that Google introduced in November last year. The former lets users manage the inbox on the home screen of their iPhone or iPad. It carries a compose button, a search option, and displays the number of unread emails within the inbox.

The addition of a new Gmail widget on iOS was spotted by MacRumors. The publication has shared screenshots of the new widget as well. With the latest widget, users will get a glimpse of the content of their recent emails right on the smartphone's home screen. As mentioned, the new widget reportedly displays the last three emails in the Gmail inbox along with a button to compose a new email.

As per the report, the new widget can be added to the Today screen or to the Home screen. To add it, unlock the phone and hold down anywhere on the display. Then, tap the plus button on the top left corner of the display and scroll down to Gmail.

In November last year, Google added a new Gmail widget on iOS. It shows the senders and subjects of the most recent emails on the home screen. Google started providing a dedicated widget for the Gmail app on iOS in 2020. Since then, the search giant has been adding many new features to the Gmail app for iOS.

Recently, Google also rolled out support for 1:1 audio and video calls on Google Chat in Gmail. The company has added an update on Android and iOS platforms. With this, users can make audio and video calls with individual users available in a user's chat list.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Gmail for iOS, Gmail widget, Google, Gmail App
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Halo Infinite to Soon Get Hotfix for Big Team Battle Multiplayer Mode's Matchmaking Issue

Related Stories

Gmail for iOS Gets New Widget to Let You Compose Emails Quickly: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Coming Soon: All Details
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  3. Vivo Y33T With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB RAM Debuts in India
  4. iQoo 9, iQoo 9 Pro Tipped to Launch in India With Different Specifications
  5. Spider-Man: No Way Home Is Now the 8th Biggest Movie of All Time
  6. Vu 75 QLED Premium TV With Android 11, 40W Speakers Debuts in India
  7. Realme 9i With Snapdragon 680 SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: All Details
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro to Launch in India on January 19
  9. Oppo A36 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: All Details Here
  10. Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G First Impressions: Can it Take Charge?
#Latest Stories
  1. Gmail for iOS Gets New Widget to Let You Compose Emails Quickly: Report
  2. Halo Infinite to Soon Get Hotfix for Big Team Battle Multiplayer Mode's Matchmaking Issue
  3. Raspberry Pi Can Now Help Detect Malware Using Electromagnetic Waves, Researchers Discovered
  4. Apple Plans to Allow Third-Party Payment Systems in South Korea's App Store, Regulator Says
  5. Realme GT 2 Indian and Global Variants Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
  6. Nokia Lite Earbuds BH-205 With 36 Hours of Battery Life, Nokia Wired Buds WB 101 Launched in India
  7. Microsoft Surface Pro X 2021 Wi-Fi Only Model Launched in India, Starts at Rs. 93,999
  8. Xbox Series S/X Fastest Selling Microsoft Consoles; Company Calls for Cross-Platform Player Ban
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. UK Parliament Forms Crypto and Digital Assets Group to Regulate Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com