Gmail app for iOS is reportedly getting a new widget. The second Gmail homescreen widget is said to display up to three emails from the inbox and a compose button that allows users to draft a new mail. The fresh widget joins the present widget that Google introduced in November last year. The former lets users manage the inbox on the home screen of their iPhone or iPad. It carries a compose button, a search option, and displays the number of unread emails within the inbox.

The addition of a new Gmail widget on iOS was spotted by MacRumors. The publication has shared screenshots of the new widget as well. With the latest widget, users will get a glimpse of the content of their recent emails right on the smartphone's home screen. As mentioned, the new widget reportedly displays the last three emails in the Gmail inbox along with a button to compose a new email.

As per the report, the new widget can be added to the Today screen or to the Home screen. To add it, unlock the phone and hold down anywhere on the display. Then, tap the plus button on the top left corner of the display and scroll down to Gmail.

In November last year, Google added a new Gmail widget on iOS. It shows the senders and subjects of the most recent emails on the home screen. Google started providing a dedicated widget for the Gmail app on iOS in 2020. Since then, the search giant has been adding many new features to the Gmail app for iOS.

Recently, Google also rolled out support for 1:1 audio and video calls on Google Chat in Gmail. The company has added an update on Android and iOS platforms. With this, users can make audio and video calls with individual users available in a user's chat list.