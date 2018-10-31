Gmail for iOS Gets the Ability to View Multiple Accounts in the Same Tab

The Gmail app on iOS has now received an update that makes managing multiple accounts easier. The update now adds a new “All Inboxes” tab to allow users to view the entire list of emails from all of their synced Gmail accounts in a single window, without having to switch between accounts. The unified inbox feature, which has been present on Gmail for Android for a long time now, has started to gradually roll out on iOS and will be visible to all users within the next 15 days or so. It is available to all G Suite Edition users right away.

Present on the left-hand side drawer of the iOS app, the All Inboxes folder will show email conversations across categories and accounts. This also means that universal search will now work much more effectively, helping you dig out the mail without having to switch accounts. Notably, this feature has been available on Android for a long time and it seems like a move from Google to strengthen its hold even in the iOS space where users have options like Apple Mail and Outlook to choose from.

However, a feature coming to iOS later isn't always the case. Back in June this year, Gmail for iOS got AI-based smart notifications for high priority emails well before its counterpart on Android did. This feature allows users to get rid of spam and unwanted emails with the help of machine learning and artificial intelligence capabilities.

As for other major features on Gmail's iOS app in the recent past, the email client received the Confidential Mode on both Android and iOS back in August this year. This mode allows users to send emails that self-destruct after a set period of time.