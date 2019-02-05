NDTV Gadgets360.com

Gmail for iOS Updated With Support for iPad Pro (2018) Displays

, 05 February 2019
This is different from the Material Design update that's expected to roll out this month

This is different from the Material Design update that's expected to roll out this month

Highlights

  • Gmail for iOS version 5.0.190113 is optimised for the new iPad Pro
  • Gmail Material Design update is also expected to roll out soon
  • Facebook and Instagram too recently pushed out iPad Pro-optimised updates

Gmail for iOS has a new update that finally makes it optimised for the 2018 iPad Pro's unique display. Working with different aspect ratios and screen sizes is a regular paint point for the app developers on Android, but the case is quite different for iOS developers. With a fixed number of aspect ratios to deal with, the iOS developers usually get a finite amount of permutations and combinations to work with letting them optimise their apps for each Apple device. But with the iPad Pro (2018), Apple had changed the aspect ratio of its iconic tablet for the first time, which understandably didn't give the most optimised experience with many third-party apps.

Gmail for iOS app's latest update (version 5.0.190113) has a single note under the What's New section that reads "Now optimized for the new Apple iPad Pro". This brings good news to the iPad Pro(2018) (Review) users who have been waiting for the Gmail app to look native on the new aspect ratio with thinner bezels and rounded edges.

Note that this is not the same as the new Material Design Gmail app update that we had earlier reported.

Gmail is just one of the popular apps that have had to push out an update for the new aspect ratios and resolutions of the iOS devices. Just last week we reported about Facebook pushing out an update to optimise its app for the iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and the iPad Pro (2018). Instagram too was reported to optimise its app for the new iOS displays.

 

Further reading: iPad Pro, Gmail, iOS, iPad Pro 2018, Gmail for iOS, Google
Gmail for iOS Updated With Support for iPad Pro (2018) Displays
