Gmail for iOS Gets New Material Theme, Shortly After Android

Google's Material theme is slowly making its way onto all of its software products, with Gmail having got early treatment a while ago on its Web app. Last week, Google rolled out the theme for Gmail on Android, bringing a new look to the app following the new design language of the Material theme. Now, Google is rolling out a similar theme change even for its Gmail app on iOS, so iPhone and iPad users on Gmail will see the change on their apps starting this week.

With iOS, the Gmail app is being updated as a server-side update, which means that users won't have to manually update the app to get the new theme. This also means that users will automatically receive the update even if they haven't updated to the latest version of the app. The new theme rolled out for Android smartphones and tablets last week, and is now making its way to iOS as expected. This change will take a few days to be visible for everyone using Gmail on iOS.

The new Material theme does away with the red bands and colourful appearance of the app, replacing it with the whiter appearance of the new theme. This also includes the new font, compose button and changed method for switching accounts within the app. The white colour is said to make it easier to find emails, while searching for specific mails or attachments is also a key feature of the new Material theme.

As we mentioned, Google has been gradually moving its apps and services to the Material theme, with the Web-based apps getting early treatment. Various Google apps across Android and iOS, including Gmail, Keep, and Maps have seen the refreshed theme being implemented.