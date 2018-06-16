Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Gmail for iOS Gets AI-Based Smart Notifications for High-Priority Emails

Gmail for iOS Gets AI-Based Smart Notifications for High-Priority Emails

 
, 16 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Gmail for iOS Gets AI-Based Smart Notifications for High-Priority Emails

Highlights

  • Gmail for iOS has received a 'High priority only' notification feature
  • It lets you receive notifications only for the high-priority emails
  • The new experience will also reach Android devices

Gmail for iOS will now send you notifications only when the emails important to you reach your inbox. Leveraging machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the new feature helps you get rid of alerts from spam emails and some random newsletters. The latest update will be rolled out in the coming days as a server-side change. It will also arrive on Android devices sometime in the future. Notably, Google revealed the development of its advanced feature alongside detailing the redesigned Gmail experience back in April. The company at that time also specified a shortcut to let users easily unsubscribe from unwanted newsletters using Gmail's AI algorithms.

Google in a fresh blog post highlights that the new notifications-focused feature uses ML and AI capabilities of Gmail to identify which messages you may want to read first. To enable the new smart notifications feature, select the High priority only option from the Notifications drop-down in the Settings menu of your Gmail for iOS app. The app will also notify you about the latest change and let you try the new notifications experience by turning it on directly from the default screen.gmail high priority only notifications feature google Gmail

Being a server-side change, Google says that the new feature will be rolled out in the next one to three days time. You, however, need to have the latest Gmail version on your iOS device to get the upgraded notifications experience.

This isn't the first time when Google has brought a change to the way we receive email notifications. The Sundar Pichai-led company already offers the ability to snooze certain emails. Inbox by Gmail, another email service by the company, provides features such as notification prioritisation to make it easier for users to receive notifications only for the emails that are important for them. Moreover, the latest feature was announced alongside the major design changes for Gmail in April. The company also detailed the shortcut that will enable unsubscription from newsletters with a single tap on the screen.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gmail for iOS, Gmail, Google
TRAI, BEREC Sign Memorandum on Preserving, Promoting Net Neutrality Rules
Touch Screen Laptops
Gmail for iOS Gets AI-Based Smart Notifications for High-Priority Emails
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. MIUI 10 Global Beta ROM Rollout Begins for Eligible Devices
  2. Airtel Takes On Jio by Offering 2GB Data at Rs. 99
  3. Nokia 6 (2018) 4GB Review
  4. Micromax Canvas 2 Plus With 18:9 Display, Selfie Flash Launched
  5. OnePlus 6 Gets OxygenOS 5.1.7 Update, India to Get OxygenOS 5.1.8 Instead
  6. BSNL Now Offers 2GB Daily Data on 'Unlimited' Prepaid Packs to Rival Jio
  7. Xiaomi Starts Recruiting MIUI 10 Global ROM Beta Testers
  8. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6 vs Oppo Realme 1: Which One Should You Buy?
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  10. Flipkart Offers Discounts on Popular Samsung Smartphones With New Sale
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.