Gmail for Android Gets Customisable Swipe Actions With Latest Update

 
, 09 June 2018
Highlights

  • Both the left and right swipes can be customised
  • There is an option to remove actions from either or both, as well
  • The feature is available with version 8.5.20

Gmail is rolling out a new feature that allows the Android app's users to customise actions for left and right swipes on emails. Available with the latest update version 8.5.20, it is currently uncertain whether the feature has been available since the latest version's release date or is a server-side update. Either way, Gmail users now get the freedom to change controls for left and right swipes - which were previously set to Archive on both by default.

This development was first spotted by Android Police and is claimed to have arrived with the latest update, which started rolling out on May 30. The ability to customise swipes is available under Settings > General Settings > Swipe actions. In this menu, users can choose between options such as Archive, Delete, Mark as read/ unread, Move to, and Snooze. You can also choose the None option to remove any actions from the particular swipe. Once done, the actions will be applicable across the app.

Interestingly enough, the changelog of the latest Gmail for Android update does not explictly mention this feature as an addition to the app. Instead, it focuses merely on trivial changes like bug fixes and improvements.

Back in April this year, Gmail had announced its biggest update in recent times, including a design refresh after five years. The update included the addition of new features such as email shortcuts, Smart Reply, Nudge for replies, Confidential mode, and native offline mode. While testing began after the announcement, the redesign is reported to roll out to all users in July, with every user being switched over by September.

Further reading: Gmail, Google
Moto G6
