Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Gmail Gets ‘External’ Label to Identify Emails With Recipients From Outside Your Google Workspace Organisation

Gmail Gets ‘External’ Label to Identify Emails With Recipients From Outside Your Google Workspace Organisation

The new label comes in addition to the existing warning banner that appears before replying to emails with external recipients.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 30 April 2021 17:52 IST
Gmail Gets ‘External’ Label to Identify Emails With Recipients From Outside Your Google Workspace Organisation

Photo Credit: Google

The feature will be available to all Google Workspace and G Suite customers

Highlights
  • This Gmail “External” Label is orange in colour
  • The feature can be turned off by an administrator
  • It is aimed at helping users avoid unintentional replies

Google is adding an “External” label to identify email threads/ conversations that include recipients from outside of a user's Google Workspace organisation. This is being done to identify emails that are sent to or by people who are not part of your organisation. The new badge comes in addition to the existing warning banner that appears before responding to emails sent from outside of your organisation. Google says these alerts not only help Gmail users avoid unintentional replies, but also remind them to treat external messages and related data with caution.

As per a blog post by Google, an orange “External” label will be visible in the subject line of all such emails. The rollout of the new feature began for Gmail for Web and Android users on April 29, and will arrive for iOS users later. It will be available to all Google Workspace as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

The “External” banner is an added word of caution. Currently, an unintended external reply warning appears in Gmail that reminds users of communicating with recipients who are not part of their organisation. A similar feature is also available in Microsoft Outlook in which the platform notifies users that an “email has been generated from outside organisation”. But Microsoft does not provide a Google-like “External” banner to identify such emails from the subject line.

While the new Gmail label is turned on by default, administrators can turn the extra warning off. “As an administrator, you can turn on alerts for messages that include external recipients,” the company explains(https://support.google.com/a/answer/7380041).

Here are the steps to alter the ‘external' recipients warning.

  1. Sign in to the Google Admin console using administrator account.
  2. From the Admin console Home page, go to Apps > Google Workspace > Gmail > End User Access.
  3. Select your top-level organisation, and scroll to the Warn about external recipients setting.
  4. Check or uncheck the box to turn warnings on or off, and click Save.

Google says that it can take up to 24 hours for these alert settings to reflect for all users in an organisation.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gmail, Google Workspace, Google
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Instagram Live Rooms Takes on Clubhouse by Allowing Users to Switch Off Video, Sound

Related Stories

Gmail Gets ‘External’ Label to Identify Emails With Recipients From Outside Your Google Workspace Organisation
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  2. Watch The Space Station Cruising Across The Moon, Caught In Sunlight
  3. Ever Seen A Planet Grow? NASA Hubble Space Telescope Shares Magical Image
  4. Realme Watch 2 With 12-Day Battery Life, 90 Sports Modes Launched
  5. ‘Disaster Girl’ Zoe Roth Turns Her Meme Into $500,000 NFT
  6. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. From Lucifer to Army of the Dead, What to Watch in May
  8. Redmi Note 10T Tipped to Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 5G
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book Pro Series Debuts With 11th-Gen Intel Processors
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Costs Less to Make Than Predecessor: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Your Library Gets New Grid Layout, Filtered Searches, More
  2. Gmail Gets ‘External’ Label to Identify Emails With Recipients From Outside Your Google Workspace Organisation
  3. Instagram Live Rooms Takes on Clubhouse by Allowing Users to Switch Off Video, Sound
  4. Microsoft Updating Windows 10 With AAC Support, Fixing Rearranging Apps Issue When Using Multiple Monitors
  5. Apple Raked in Maximum Smartphone Revenue in Q1 2021, Samsung Led in Shipments: Counterpoint
  6. Extinct Horned Crocodiles of Madagascar Earn Their Spot as ‘True’ Crocodiles
  7. Huawei Said to Be on Telecom Italia Plans to Be Dropped From Italy 5G Network
  8. Apple Rejects EU Accusations on Using App Store to Squeeze Out Spotify, Other Music Streaming Rivals
  9. Redmi Note 10S Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  10. Realme Watch 2 With 12-Day Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com