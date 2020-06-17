Technology News
loading

German Coronavirus Tracing App Downloaded 6.5 Million Times

Germany joins European countries like Italy, Poland, and Latvia in launching apps that use Bluetooth wireless to measure contacts between people.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 June 2020 19:27 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
German Coronavirus Tracing App Downloaded 6.5 Million Times

Governments have rushed to deploy contact tracing apps in the absence of a cure for COVID-19

Highlights
  • Most apps being rolled out in Europe are based on Apple and Google tech
  • Germany's app has been downloaded 6.5 million times in the first 24 hours
  • In field tests, the app successfully recorded 80 percent encounters

Germany's smartphone app to help trace coronavirus infections has been downloaded 6.5 million times in the first 24 hours since its launch, the chief executive of software company SAP said on Wednesday.

Christian Klein said the strong public reception was testimony to the collaboration between teams from SAP and Deutsche Telekom that readied the Corona-Warn-App in just six weeks.

"It's a big success, it scales, it's user friendly and it helps society," Klein told journalists in a video briefing.

Germany joins European countries like Italy, Poland, and Latvia in launching apps that use Bluetooth wireless to measure contacts between people and issue a warning should one of them later test positive for COVID-19.

Although the technology is untested, governments have rushed to deploy it in the absence of a cure for COVID-19, seeking instead to achieve a kind of digital 'herd immunity' against the flu-like disease.

Widespread take-up is needed, however, to increase the chance that both people in a risk event - spending 15 minutes within 2 metres of each other - use the app. In field tests, the app successfully recorded 80 percent of such encounters.

Most apps being rolled out in Europe are based on technology from Apple and Alphabet's Google that logs contacts securely on a device and encrypts Bluetooth exchanges.

Such privacy by design appears to have won public trust in Germany, a country of 84 million. France's app, which stores data centrally and is not supported by Apple, has been activated by just 2 percent of the population.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Contact Tracing, Apple, Google, Germany
Sony Slashes Prices of Several Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars in India
Jio-Facebook Deal Under Antitrust Review by Competition Commission of India

Related Stories

German Coronavirus Tracing App Downloaded 6.5 Million Times
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  3. Solar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch 'Ring of Fire' Live Online, India Timings
  4. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  7. Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch
  9. Facebook's Deal With Jio Under Antitrust Review by CCI
  10. Sony Slashes Prices of Several Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars in India
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Owner ByteDance Said to See Massive Growth in Q1
  2. German Coronavirus Tracing App Downloaded 6.5 Million Times
  3. Google Releases New Ad Features to Help Small Businesses
  4. Facebook Says to Block Foreign State Media Ads for US Election
  5. Jio-Facebook Deal Under Antitrust Review by Competition Commission of India
  6. Sony Slashes Prices of Several Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 One UI 2.1 Update Starts Rolling Out in India, Brings June 2020 Android Security Patch
  8. iQoo 3 Pro With 4,500mAh Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Tipped; Price Leaked
  9. Realme C2 to Get Realme UI Update in September, Wireless Charger Launching in India Soon: Madhav Sheth
  10. Linksys Launches Affordable MR7350 Mesh Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com