Google's Gboard, is one of the most popular keyboard apps on the Google Play Store which apparently keeps on improving after each subsequent update. Now, there's a new update being rolled for Gboard that brings a slew of new features for the popular keyboard app. With the latest update, the version number is bumped to 8.3.6 and with it, the Internet search giant has brought handwriting input support for more than 200 languages. Additionally, there are a couple of new features added as well.

Gboard version 8.3.6 is being currently rolled out as a public release, and the update is available for download on the Google Play Store in India. If v8.3.6 is not yet available in your region, you can sideload the app via APK Mirror. The app is available to download for iOS via the App Store, though it hasn't received the same update.

The biggest change with the new update is that Gboard now supports more than 200 languages that too through the handwriting input method. And if you are the kind of person who fancies writing over typing, then you should definitely check out Gboard and see if your preferred language is supported or not.

To select your preferred language for handwriting input, simply open Gboard's settings and select Languages. After this, tap on add a keyboard and on the next screen, select your preferred language. The handwriting input method will show up on the next screen for you to select only if your preferred language is supported.

Along with the handwriting input support, Gboard users will now be able to share their language settings with other Gboard users, so that the other person is easily able to set up their app. Although this feature is listed in the changelog, it is currently in beta. At the time of our testing, we were not able to use this feature. Lastly, there is an indicator now that lets you select your preferred emoji gender and skin tone. This only works with some of the supported emojis.