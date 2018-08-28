NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Gboard Gets 'Minis', Personalised Selfie Stickers for Android and iOS

Gboard Gets 'Minis', Personalised Selfie Stickers for Android and iOS

, 28 August 2018
Gboard Gets 'Minis', Personalised Selfie Stickers for Android and iOS

Update to the latest version of Gboard to get Minis stickers feature.

Highlights

  • The feature is rolling out for Android and iOS users both
  • Gboard lets you create customised mini stickers of you
  • These stickers are based on your photo

Google has introduced AI-powered custom emoji stickers on Gboard, enabling users to create lookalike emojis to use and share with their friends. Calling them 'Minis' stickers, these new personalised selfie stickers are made from your selfie photo. To recall, they were first launched in Google Allo, and could be imported into Gboard since last year. Earlier this year, the standalone feature was spotted in a teardown of version 7.4 of the app. These personalised selfie stickers have rolled out on Android and iOS, and you can find them in the app in Stickers section. Users can creates Minis of themselves in different moods and reactions, for them to share and play around with in conversations.

Update to the latest version of Gboard, and head to the app to find the Stickers section. Under this section, you'll find a new 'Your minis' banner right on top, and clicking on the 'Create' button will open up the camera, asking you to click a photo. Once you've clicked a selfie, Gboard will work its magic to create two emojis based on your selfies. You can customise these emoji stickers right down to face shape and eyebrows, to make them to look more like how you want it to. Saving the changes will create a slew of emoji stickers segregated into two packs - Sweet mini and Bold mini. You can delete these sticker packs easily, and create them once again, if you aren't satisfied with the end result.

gboardmain mini Gboard

Gboard's new stickers are segregated into two packs - Bold mini and Sweet mini

Google told Engadget that the "feature uses a combination of machine learning, neural networks and artist illustrations to conjure up the best representation of you, taking into account various characteristics like your skin tone, hair colour and style, eye colour, face shape and facial hair. Just access Mini from within Gboard and start the creation process by taking a selfie. It will then automatically create your avatar and generate packs of stickers you can use."

It's just like Bitmoji if you will, but Gboard now gives the same functionality in-app without relying on a third-party, or Allo. You can download the latest version of Gboard on Android and iOS for free.

Comments

Further reading: Google, Gboard
Gboard Gets 'Minis', Personalised Selfie Stickers for Android and iOS
