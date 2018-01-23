Gboard Go App Rolling Out to Android 8.1 Oreo Smartphones With Low RAM

Google is reportedly rolling out Gboard Go app to users with low-end handsets. Gboard is a keyboard app developed by Google for Android and iOS smartphones. It was first released on iOS in May 2016, followed by a release on Android in December 2016. Meanwhile, Gboard Go is a 'lite' app to cater to the users with entry-level smartphones. The lite versions of apps are a part of Google's Android Go project, which includes apps like Files Go,Maps Go, YouTube Go, and more.

As per a report by Android Police, Google is in the process of rolling out a lighter, faster version of Gboard app for low-power low-powered Android smartphones. Also, the Gboard Go app is currently not listed on Google Play, but it can still be downloaded on smartphones with low RAM. Notably, the Gboard Go app is said to only be rolling out to handsets running Android 8.1 Oreo. This means, as of now, only Google Pixel smartphones can run the app.

According to a user cited by Android Police, the Gboard Go app uses under 40MB of RAM. In comparison, the regular version of Gboard app is about 70MB. The app is available to sideload via APK Mirror right now. The uploader notes that the app version 6.9.4 is currently available, and added, "Gboard Go downloaded via Play Store. Used Low RAM patched in build.prop and it prompted me to download that as an update to Gboard. GIFs and Stickers are disabled along with Emoji search."

With the optimised Go apps, Google has been targeting the low-end smartphone market. In December 2017, it had launched the Google Go App. Also announced was the Android Oreo (Go Edition) for entry-level smartphones, as well as the launch of Files Go. Since Google's Android Oreo (Go edition) was launched for smartphones with 512MB-1GB of RAM, it is expected that the Gboard Go will work the same way.