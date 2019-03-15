Technology News

Gboard for iOS Finally Receives Instant Language Translation

, 15 March 2019
Gboard for iOS Finally Receives Instant Language Translation

Gboard for iOS update is now available in App Store

Highlights

  • Gboard can translate between 103 languages
  • Gboard also supports glide typing and emoji search
  • The app recently added support for Thai, Khmer, Lao, Mongolian

Google has finally released an update for its Gboard app on iOS, which brings the translation support to the keyboard app. Translate support has been present in the Android counterpart of the app for over two years now. With the latest update, iPhone and iPad users will be able to translate to and from over 100 languages as they type. The updated Gboard app is now available in Apple's App Store and offers a number of other features that are not available in the stock Apple keyboard, including glide typing.

As per a changelog shared on App Store, the users can now translate between all the languages supported by Google Translate right inside the Gboard for iOS app. According to Google Translate website, it supports a total of 103 languages. Apart from the instant translation support, there are no other changes in the latest version of Gboard.

How to use translate on Gboard for iOS

Open the app where you want to enter the translated text, then tap an area where you want the text entered. Now, tap on G icon on the top of the keyboard to open menu, then tap on Translate icon. Pick the languages to translate to and from. Now, enter the text and as you type you will get a preview, you can tap on the preview to see the variation of the translation. To use the translation, tap select icon.

Apart from the newly introduced Translate feature, Gboard on iOS also offers GIFs, emoji search, stickers, glide typing, search and send from Google, and much more. The app had recently added support for Thai, Khmer, Lao, and Mongolian languages as well.

Comments

Gboard for iOS Finally Receives Instant Language Translation
