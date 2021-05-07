Wear OS is getting a new Gboard app that promises to drastically improve ways to communicate via smartwatches. This includes multi-language support and enhanced word suggestions and corrections to improve typing experience on the small screen. Users can use the integrated QWERTY keyboard or even hand gestures and voice inputs to reply to messages. The Gboard app for smartwatches running on Wear OS offers many new ways to respond to an email, text, or WhatsApp.

Google took to its community forums to announce the arrival of a new Gboard app that has all these new features. The Gboard app on a Wear OS smartwatch now offers scrollable word suggestions to give you more options when you're texting. This enables you to find that perfect word you're looking to add in a response. There is also a preview screen that allows you to review and edit your message, with suggestions and corrections offered where necessary.

Gboard looks to be the new default keyboard for Wear OS devices, and it will now allow users to switch between languages easily. There is a language shortcut at the bottom of the screen that helps you choose the language the keyboard should appear in. Gboard will support all languages supported by Wear OS. By default, Gboard will be in the same language as the watch system, but users can change and add languages by long pressing the spacebar on the on-screen QWERTY keyboard.

Apart from the QWERTY keyboard to type in a message, users can also opt for gesture and voice inputs for a hands-free approach. Gboard also integrates an emoji palette for more creative responses. Google says that it will roll out Gboard for Wear OS to supported devices in the “coming days”. If you cannot wait, you can get the new update from this APK Mirror.