Google has introduced several new AI-based features to its various apps on G Suite. The company has introduced smart reply in Hangouts, smart compose in Gmail, and possibly the most notable of all, grammar suggestions in Google Docs. As the name suggests, it highlights all the grammatical errors in your copy and gives correct suggestions for you to rectify quickly. Other features introduced in G Suite include security center investigation tool, data regions, and voice commands in Hangouts Meet hardware.

As mentioned, Google has now introduced smart grammar suggestions in Google Docs to solve grammar corrections. The new feature uses AI to recognise an error, and suggest corrections in a copy. Google notes that the AI feature can catch several different types of corrections, from simple grammatical rules like how to use articles in a sentence, to more complicated grammatical concepts such as how to use subordinate clauses correctly. The company says that with the help of machine learning, this tool will keep learning and improving over time, and will be able to detect and solve tricky grammar goof-ups as well. This grammar suggestions feature is built natively in Docs and is available in the Early Adopter Program already.

Other features introduced to G Suite include Smart Compose in Gmail which intelligently autocompletes your emails. This AI feature can fill in greetings, sign offs and common phrases. It also intelligently learns your details like home and office address and lets you insert it in email quickly. Again, this feature also gets smarter with time, and it should be available to G Suite customers in the coming weeks. A similar feature called Smart Reply is coming to Hangouts chat, and it essentially suggests human-like responses for enabling quick reply. This feature should also be available to G Suite customers in the coming weeks. Google also plans to roll out voice commands to the Hangouts Meet hardware for select customers later this year.

At its Google Next event, the tech giant announced its new continuous delivery/continuous deployment (CI/CD) framework called Cloud Build. This platform looks to enable developers to build, test, and deploy software quickly, and at scale. It works on environments like VMs, serverless, Kubernetes, or Firebase, and supports Docker containers. Cloud Build offers free 120 build minutes per day at no cost, and additional build minutes will cost $0.0034 per minute.

Furthermore, Google also made its serverless platform Cloud Functions generally available after keeping it in beta for almost two years. It also additionally announced a new Cloud Services Platform that offers businesses a set of cloud services on both the Google Cloud Platform and in-office environments.

Google also announced a new Contact Center AI software that essentially looks to install "virtual agents" in call centres. The company is working with several partners like Cisco and Genesys to build this technology that will replace some of the work in call centres.