Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

FreeCharge Finally Adds UPI Payments Support

 
, 29 March 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
FreeCharge Finally Adds UPI Payments Support

Highlights

  • FreeCharge has added UPI support
  • This lets FreeCharge users use UPI-based payment services
  • Apps such as MobiKwik and Paytm already have UPI integration

FreeCharge on Thursday announced that it has launched UPI (Unified Payment Interface) support on its mobile apps. With the latest move, FreeCharge users will now be able to use all UPI-based payment services via their @freecharge UPI ID. Users can also link their bank accounts to a single UPI ID to make transactions seamlessly from the single FreeCharge app. The support comes months after competitors such as Paytm and MobiKwik added UPI support to their apps.

You can avail UPI on your FreeCharge account by verifying and linking your mobile number to the bank account of your choice and then setting a UPI PIN for transactions. The process is notably similar to what Paytm offers on its Android and iOS apps. However, at the time of filing this story, we found that the UPI support is initially limited only to Android users. We've reached out to FreeCharge for a comment on when we can expect the launch of UPI support on the iOS app.

The addition of UPI mainly enables the FreeCharge app to instantly transfer money between bank accounts and pay merchants using a single app. Transactions are importantly secured through a four- to six-digit UPI PIN, and the app verifies your mobile number using an OTP.

"With UPI integration, we are adding one more large-scale instrument that enables users to make digital transactions with ease. UPI is increasingly emerging as a mainstream payment method and will enhance the growth of digital transactions and we as a digital facilitator of payments are excited to be a part of this consumer evolution," said Sangram Singh, CEO, FreeCharge, in a statement.

As per the numbers provided by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for February, the total transaction count via UPI by all its supported apps stood at 171.40 million. This number is indeed expected to grow further with the expansion of UPI on apps such as FreeCharge.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp Payments made it easier for users to send money to UPI IDs. The app has added a 'Send to UPI ID' feature to let users make transactions between specific UPI IDs without going into any conversation threads.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FreeCharge UPI, FreeCharge, BHIM UPI, UPI, India, Apps, Android, Apple
Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals
Indian Mobile Internet Users May Reach 478 Million by June: IAMAI
FreeCharge Finally Adds UPI Payments Support
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Google Pixel 2
TRENDING
  1. Airtel Now Offers 1GB Data at Rs. 65 With 28-Day Validity
  2. OnePlus 6 Will Have a Notch in Its Display, and This Is How It Will Look
  3. Xiaomi Launches 55-Inch Mi TV 4S With 4K HDR Display
  4. Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Android 8.1 Oreo Update Rolling Out in India
  5. Redmi 5A to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Mi.com
  6. Huawei P20, P20 Pro Set to Launch 'Soon' in India
  7. OnePlus Teases Cryptocurrency Initiative, May Be an April Fool's Joke
  8. Uber-Ola India Merger Said to Be Under Discussion
  9. Tata Sky World Screen Offers Curated Ad-Free Content at Rs. 75 Per Month
  10. Nokia India Launch Event Set for April 4: Nokia 6 (2018) Expected
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.