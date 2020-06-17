Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • France's Coronavirus Tracing App Hard to Link to Others, EU Official Says

France's Coronavirus Tracing App Hard to Link to Others, EU Official Says

The EU has been hoping that apps developed by member states to track infections will be able to link up when people move within the bloc

By Reuters | Updated: 17 June 2020 11:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
France's Coronavirus Tracing App Hard to Link to Others, EU Official Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

Development of the French app was led by the state research institute Inria

Highlights
  • EU is hoping that apps developed by member states will be able to link up
  • Germany's app launched on Tuesday
  • France has said access to centrally held data is a matter of sovereignity

A coronavirus contact tracing app being introduced in France may not be able to connect with others across the European Union because it stores data centrally, EU Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said on Tuesday.

The EU has been hoping that apps developed by member states to track infections will be able to link up when people move within the bloc, mapping the virus's spread better and so creating more security for a revival of travel and tourism. Member states agreed technical standards for this on Tuesday.

But France's approach, which allows central location tracking but has also raised privacy concerns, differs from that of Germany, Italy, and others, which log contacts by Bluetooth signal on individual smartphones only.

"It's somewhat more tricky to develop the technical standards for interoperability between decentralised systems, as I think will be the general rule, and the centralised system that France has been aiming for," Vestager told the French parliament in a videoconference.

Germany's app launched on Tuesday, following a standard put in place by Apple and Alphabet's Google -- whose iOS and Android operating systems run 99 percent of the world's smartphones.

France has also said that access to its centrally held data is a matter of sovereignty. Its app, "StopCovid", was launched on June 2 and about 1.5 million people have downloaded and activated it - roughly 2 percent of the population.

Development of the French app was led by the state research institute Inria, with support from French companies such as the telecoms firm Orange, the IT consulting group Capgemini and the software company Dassault Systèmes.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Contact Tracing, Contact Tracing Apps, Coronavirus, COVID 19, France
Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Set to Launch in India on June 25: Expected Price, Specifications

Related Stories

France's Coronavirus Tracing App Hard to Link to Others, EU Official Says
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  2. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch
  3. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  4. Samsung Galaxy A21s to Launch in India on June 17, Company Reveals
  5. JBL Quantum Gaming Headsets Launched in India
  6. Oppo Find X2 Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Nokia 5310 Debuts in India With Dual Speakers, Wireless FM Radio
  8. Realme X3 Teased to Launch in India Soon
  9. Tecno Spark Power 2 to Launch in India on June 17, Price Revealed
  10. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Duo Web Client Now Supports Up to 32 People in a Video Chat
  2. Google Boots Far-Right Site ZeroHedge From Ad Platform, Warns the Federalist
  3. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 First Look, Synopsis, New Cast Members Unveiled
  4. Microsoft Edge Chromium Version to Be Available by Default With Windows 10 20H2 Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Now Available for an Effective Price of Rs. 34,999
  6. Robots: Allies During Coronavirus Crisis, Enemies Later?
  7. Motorola Edge+ Facing Display Issues, Some Users Complain
  8. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Set to Launch in India on June 25: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. France's Coronavirus Tracing App Hard to Link to Others, EU Official Says
  10. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible Laptop With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com