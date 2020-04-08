Technology News
loading

France Working on 'StopCovid' Contact-Tracing App, Ministers Say

France is exploring ways to end the restriction on movement, including contact-tracing apps.

By Reuters | Updated: 8 April 2020 18:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
France Working on 'StopCovid' Contact-Tracing App, Ministers Say

Photo Credit: Thomas Samson/ AFP

Effectiveness of the app would depend on people voluntarily recording the fact they have tested positive

Highlights
  • The French government is working on a smartphone app
  • The app will warn users if they came into contact with a virus carrier
  • France has entered the fourth week of a lockdown

The French government is working on a smartphone app that could warn users if they came into contact with a coronavirus carrier, ministers said on Wednesday, in a move likely to raise questions about the impact of tracing technology on civil liberties.

France, which has entered the fourth week of a lockdown imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus outbreak, is exploring ways to end the restriction on movement, including contact-tracing apps.

"In the fight against COVID-19, technology can help," France's junior tech minister, Cedric O, told the newspaper Le Monde in an interview. "Nothing will be decided without a broad debate."

The minister said France was working on a project called "StopCovid" that could see the use of a proximity-tracking, Bluetooth-based app that users would install on their mobile phone on a voluntary basis.

Its effectiveness would depend on people voluntarily using the app to record the fact they have tested positive. The app would then notify all the people who have been in close contact that they have been near someone who has identified himself as positive.

"The application would simply inform you that you have been in contact in the previous days with someone who tested positive," O said, adding that a task force had been working on a prototype for several days, but a launch date was uncertain.

French law forbids individual smartphone tracking, in contrast with countries like China, Taiwan and South Korea, which use smartphone location readings to trace the contacts of people who have tested positive to a virus or to enforce quarantine orders.

The issue has sparked a debate even within President Emmanuel Macron's majority in parliament, with several lawmakers from his party warning they would vote against any move to use geo-tracking technology.

The French app would only use Bluetooth and not geolocation, Cedric O said, and would not track a user's movements. The data would be anonymous and deleted after a certain period. Germany and Switzerland are working on similar apps, he added.

"We shouldn't start a mind-trip over how repressive an application it would be," the minister said. "Our scenario is one of a voluntary tool, that could be un-installed at any time. Nobody will have access to the list of contaminated people and it'll be impossible to know who contaminated who."

Two parliamentary sources, who questioned the French privacy watchdog CNIL behind closed doors in parliament, told Reuters the authority was open to contact-tracing technology as long as it was within a strict legal framework.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: StopCovid, COVID 19, Coronavirus
No Press, No Family: Space Crew Set for Launch During Pandemic
Oppo 40W 'AirVOOC' Wireless Charger Gets Certificated Ahead of Oppo Ace 2 Launch
France Working on 'StopCovid' Contact-Tracing App, Ministers Say
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  2. WhatsApp Three Red Ticks Viral Message Debunked by Government
  3. Here’s How to WhatsApp Anyone Without Saving Their Number
  4. Facebook Launches Tuned, a New Shared Space App for Couples
  5. Apple Said to Launch Over-Ear Headphones and AirPods X Later This Year
  6. Zomato Starts Grocery Delivery Service in Over 80 Cities Amid Lockdown
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  8. OnePlus 8 Series to Launch April 14: Everything We Think We Know So Far
  9. The Best Hindi Movies on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  10. BSNL Extends Availability of Rs. 499 Bharat Fiber Plan Till June 29
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Confirms New Bullets Wireless Earphones, Will Host AMA With Carl Pei on April 10
  2. Samsung Galaxy J6 Starts Receiving Android 10 Update Along With One UI 2.0: Report
  3. Mi A3 Receiving Android 10 Update, Again: What We Know
  4. Oppo 40W 'AirVOOC' Wireless Charger Gets Certificated Ahead of Oppo Ace 2 Launch
  5. France Working on 'StopCovid' Contact-Tracing App, Ministers Say
  6. ShopClues Launches Two-Day Delivery of Essential Items in Delhi, Gurgaon
  7. No Press, No Family: Space Crew Set for Launch During Pandemic
  8. Oppo Ace 2 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, Quad Camera Setup
  9. Forza Street Coming to Android and iOS on May 5, Early Adopters Will Get Founder’s Pack
  10. Unannounced Dell Laptops Spotted on Company Website, Expected to Be New XPS 15 and XPS 17 Models
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com