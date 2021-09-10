Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Shut Down Houseparty Video Chat App in October

Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Shut Down Houseparty Video Chat App in October

Fortnite Mode video chat feature on Houseparty will be removed as well.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 September 2021 12:31 IST
Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Shut Down Houseparty Video Chat App in October

Houseparty app has been removed from App Store and Google Play

Highlights
  • Epic Games to bid farewell to Houseparty in October
  • Houseparty was used in Fortnite for live chatting and streaming
  • Houseparty was bought by Epic in 2019

Fortnite developer Epic Games is set to shut down Houseparty, the video chat application that gained traction during the pandemic-induced lockdowns last year. The social video chat platform, which was purchased by Epic Games and integrated with its popular battle royale game Fortnite, will be discontinued in October, the company announced on Thursday, September 9. Epic confirmed that with this move, Fortnite's Houseparty integration will also disappear. The app has already been withdrawn from App Store and Google Play. The service will be fully shut down in October.

Launched in 2016, Houseparty was made by the same team behind the livestreaming application Meerkat. Houseparty allowed group chats of up to eight users to create virtual hangout rooms and private conversations with friends, where users can also play mini games.

Back in 2019, Epic Games acquired Houseparty and integrated with Fortnite to let gamers see live feeds from friends while gaming. Later, the developer added support to livestream gameplay sessions directly via Houseparty. As of March 2020, the app garnered 17.2 million downloads, shows Sensor Tower data.

"We do not take the decision to discontinue the app lightly. We created Houseparty to let people feel like they're together even when physically apart, and we can't thank you enough for turning to Houseparty for the important moments in your life," the company said in a blog post.

Houseparty said it will focus on Epic Games next. "The team behind Houseparty is working on creating new ways to have meaningful and authentic social interactions at metaverse scale across the Epic Games family", it added.

The Houseparty app has already been removed from both Google Play and Apple's App Store. Users who already have the video-chatting service installed can continue to use it until the service is fully shut down in October. Houseparty's integration with Fortnite will also be available until October.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Houseparty, Epic Games, Fortnite, Epic Games Houseparty, Fortnite Houseparty, Fortnite Video Chat
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Facebook Launches Ray-Ban Stories, Its First Smart Glasses: 10 Points

Related Stories

Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Shut Down Houseparty Video Chat App in October
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. JioPhone Next Rollout to Commence Before Diwali, Reliance Announces
  2. OnePlus to Launch Phones Priced Under Rs. 20,000 in India: Report
  3. A Solar Storm Coming Could Cause an ‘Internet Apocalypse’, Research Warns
  4. Jio Phone Next Launch on September 10: All You Need to Know
  5. Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories 'Smart' Glasses Launched: All You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52s First Impressions: Building on Performance
  7. Vivo X70 Series With Zeiss-Tuned Cameras Launched: All Details
  8. Realme 8i, Realme 8s 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debut in India
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. iPhone 13 Series, Apple Watch Series 7, Next-Gen AirPods Key Features Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 13 Storage Variants, Colours Leaked Ahead of Launch; iPhone 14 Pro Models May Sport Under-Display Face ID
  2. PlayStation Showcase: Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, KOTOR Remake, and More
  3. Google to Replenish 20 Percent More Water Than It Uses by 2030
  4. Fortnite Maker Epic Games to Shut Down Houseparty Video Chat App in October
  5. Samsung Galaxy Wide 5 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Facebook's Ray-Ban Stories 'Smart' Glasses With 5-Megapixel Dual Cameras, Open-Ear Speakers Launched
  7. Mark Zuckerberg Hit by Pillows in Video Likely Shot With Ray-Ban Stories. Jack Dorsey Says It's Fun
  8. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max With Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision Support Launched in India
  9. Bitcoin Is Barter, Not Money, Bank of Mexico Governor Says
  10. Oppo K9 Pro Price, Specifications, Renders Leaked Through China Telecom Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com