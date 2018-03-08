Former Uber CEO Kalanick to Start Fund Called '10100'

Travis Kalanick, the former Uber chief executive, announced on Wednesday in a Twitter post that he is going to start an investment fund called 10100.

The overarching theme of the new fund, pronounced "ten-one-hundred", will be to invest in real estate, ecommerce and emerging innovation in China and India, Kalanick said in a tweet.

The fund will oversee for-profit investments as well as non-profit work and focus on education and future of cities, Kalanick said.

Twitter was abuzz with speculation behind the meaning of the new fund's name.

One user suggested that it could be a reference "Googol" or "10 to the power 100."

Kalanick was not immediately available to respond to additional queries regarding his new venture.

Kalanick, co-founder of the San Francisco-based ride-hailing startup Uber, resigned in June under pressure from investors after a string of setbacks.

