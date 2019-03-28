Flock Launches Email, Calendar for Businesses

Instant messaging service provider Flock on Thursday launched Flock Email and Calendar for businesses to support internal conversations with clutter-free app interfaces.

While Flock Email comes with features like conversation threads, desktop app, integrated video conferencing and anti-virus, Flock Calendar supports meeting reminders, shared calendars, multiple calendars and meeting scheduler, the company said in a statement.

"By expanding the Flock Suite, we will be supporting the under-served customers of companies like Google and Microsoft," said Bhavin Turakhia, CEO and Founder, Flock.

Flock's new suite supports one click video calling, option to mute and snooze mails, undo send without letting the recipient know and request meetings in one click.

"With the new updates and feature additions, teams based out of even the remotest part of the world can now communicate with each other with ease," Tarukhia added.

Flock Email would allow teams to connect with over 50 participants on video conferencing from worldwide, the company said.