Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Flipkat Integrates Visa Safe Click, Removing Need for OTP on Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000

Flipkat Integrates Visa Safe Click, Removing Need for OTP on Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000

VSC will deploy India's first in-app, device-based network authentication solution, Flipkart said.

By | Updated: 6 January 2020 16:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkat Integrates Visa Safe Click, Removing Need for OTP on Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000

VSC replaces OTP with a background authentication, removing the need for any additional customer action

Highlights
  • Flipkart on Monday launched Visa Safe Click
  • It will eliminate the need for One Time Passwords
  • VSC will deploy device-based network authentication solution

Flipkart on Monday launched Visa Safe Click (VSC), powered by Visa, that will eliminate the need for One Time Passwords (OTP) for transactions up to Rs 2,000 on the e-commerce platform.

VSC will deploy India's first in-app, device-based network authentication solution for a hassle-free and safe payment process for the consumers, Flipkart said in a statement.

"OTP-based authentication is one of the biggest points of friction in online card transactions, wherein we have observed significant customer drop-offs, said Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head, Fintech and Payments Group at Flipkart.

"VSC completely replaces OTP with a background authentication, removing the need for any additional customer action. Through this initiative, we hope more consumers can make small-ticket purchases more easily and complete their purchase journey in a click," Boyanapalli noted.

Realising that simplified fintech solutions and easy accessibility are the need of the hour, Flipkart has ramped up the distribution reach of its offerings to enable credit access and affordability options for shoppers across the country.

Products like Flipkart Pay Later and Cardless Credit have been introduced to help new-to-credit customers enjoy a shopping experience that is seamless and affordable, with the larger goal to onboard the next 200 million customers, said the company.

"Visa's team of developers in India designed VSC to boost the customer experience and tackle unique challenges in the Indian e-commerce market. It eliminates points of friction, such as cart abandonment, connectivity and incorrect passwords," said T.R. Ramachandran, Group Country Manager, Visa India and South Asia.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Flipkart, Visa
France Urges US to 'Come to Its Senses' on Digital Tax

Related Stories

Flipkat Integrates Visa Safe Click, Removing Need for OTP on Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 8 Lite Live Photo Leak Shows Triple Rear Cameras Instead of Dual
  2. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  3. Realme 5i to Launch in India on January 9, Flipkart Teaser Goes Live
  4. Samsung Launches Bezel-Less TV, New Gaming Monitors at CES 2020
  5. Flipkat Integrates Visa Safe Click, Removing Need for OTP on Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000
  6. South Korea Starts Universal Super High-Speed Internet Service
  7. Honor 9X Set to Launch in India on January 14
  8. NASA Loses Contact With Satellite Meant to Study Distant Planets
  9. LG G9 ThinQ Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop Notch
  10. Honor 10 Lite Gets Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. RedmiBook Trademark Listing Spotted in India, Hinting at Xiaomi Entry Into Country's Laptop Market
  2. Flipkat Integrates Visa Safe Click, Removing Need for OTP on Transactions Up to Rs. 2,000
  3. France Urges US to 'Come to Its Senses' on Digital Tax
  4. Samsung to Draw Line Under Lacklustre 2019 With Chip Revival in Store
  5. Jamtara Trailer: It’s Cops vs Boys in Netflix’s Next Indian Series
  6. LG G9 ThinQ Leak-Based Renders Tip Quad Rear Cameras, Waterdrop Notch, and 3.5mm Headphone Jack
  7. Honor 10 Lite Gets Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Update in India: Report
  8. Golden Globes 2020: Ricky Gervais Roasts Apple, Netflix, Others — and Promotes His Own Netflix Show
  9. CES 2020: Bosch Unveils Smart Virtual Sun Visor for Cars at Tech Show
  10. Samsung at CES 2020: Bezel-Less Q950TS TV, New Odyssey Gaming Monitors Launched
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.