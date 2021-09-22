Technology News
Flipkart Xtra Launched to Onboard Individuals as Delivery Executives Ahead of Big Billion Days Sale

Flipkart is aiming to create over 4,000 jobs through Flipkart Xtra this festive season.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 September 2021 16:55 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart Xtra lets people deliver online orders and earn money on a part-time basis

Highlights
  • Flipkart Xtra has been launched in India as a service marketplace
  • It is initially allowing individuals to join as delivery executives
  • Flipkart will also use it to onboard service agencies and technicians

Flipkart on September 22 announced the launch of a service marketplace called Flipkart Xtra that is aimed to bring part-time earning opportunities for individuals, service agencies, and technicians. Initially, the marketplace is beginning with allowing people to join as delivery executives, though it aims to scale up further and enable service agencies and technically skilled individuals to onboard themselves as service partners and technicians. The launch of Flipkart Xtra comes just ahead of the festive season and Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale that is taking place next month.

Individuals can find part-time work through the new move introduced by the Walmart-owned company by downloading the Flipkart Xtra app from Google Play on their Android devices. It will ask to share their information and upload an ID proof for background verification. Once verified successfully, the app will onboard the user to the selected role.

flipkart xtra app image Flipkart Xtra

Flipkart Xtra app is designed to enable easy-onboarding for individuals and service agencies
Photo Credit: Flipkart

 

At present, Flipkart Xtra is allowing sign-ups for delivery executives, though Flipkart has plans to enable it for getting service partners and technicians in the coming months. The e-commerce company is aiming to create over 4,000 jobs through the programme this festive season.

Flipkart would be able to overcome its last mile reachability challenges in the country by adding part-time delivery partners through the Flipkart Xtra marketplace. The launch timing of the offering is also interesting as the company is about to kick off the anticipated Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale that is starting from October 7.

“This is a new disruption in the gig economy space and will help individuals find an alternate source of income while contributing to the country's economic recovery,” said Hemant Badri, Senior Vice-President and Head of Supply Chain at Flipkart, in a prepared statement — referring to the launch of Flipkart Xtra.

Alongside Flipkart Xtra, Flipkart has its Kirana Delivery programme for local shops to enable order deliveries in their areas. The company claimed that during last year's festive season, the programme helped fulfil a whopping 10 million shipments.

Similar to Flipkart, Amazon has its Amazon Flex delivery programme available in various cities across India that helps the company bring individuals on board as its part-time delivery executives. The US company offers earnings between Rs. 120 and Rs. 140 per hour and requires a two-wheeler to deliver packages in their areas.

Flipkart told Gadgets 360 that Flipkart Xtra doesn't have a pre-requirement to own a vehicle or bike. The company didn't reveal the exact earnings an individual would get after onboarding for the part-time delivery executive job. However, it did confirm that the payments will be made on a weekly basis, based on the amount applicable per delivery shipment.

Programmes including Flipkart Xtra and Amazon Flex are essentially designed to boost e-commerce shipments in the country. However, they may over time make the environment more competitive and tough for traditional delivery executives fulfilling online deliveries as part-timers would be able to offer similar services at low labour costs.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss iPhone 13, new iPad and iPad mini, and Apple Watch Series 7 — and what they mean to the Indian market. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Xtra, Flipkart, Ecommerce, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021, Flipkart Big Billion Days
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Infosys to Develop Quantum Computing Capabilities on Amazon Web Services, Will Use Amazon Braket
