Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Flipkart Voice Search Launched in Hindi and English to Let Customers Make Purchases Through Speech

Flipkart Voice Search Launched in Hindi and English to Let Customers Make Purchases Through Speech

Flipkart has been gradually rolling out voice search since January.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 March 2021 16:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Flipkart Voice Search Launched in Hindi and English to Let Customers Make Purchases Through Speech

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Flipkart has brought voice search initially for its customers on mobile devices

Highlights
  • Flipkart has introduced voice search in Hindi and English
  • It has used its in-house technologies to enable the new experience
  • Flipkart last year brought a voice assistant to its grocery app

Flipkart on Thursday announced the launch of voice search on its platform to let customers find new items by speaking about them in Hindi and English. The e-commerce giant projects that the new voice search experience will enable faster onboarding of customers from smaller towns and simplify their e-commerce journey. It will also make the competition tougher for Amazon that introduced Alexa-powered voice search on its Android app in March last year. Citing studies conducted internally, Flipkart said in a press release that new-to-Internet consumers in India need assistance in online shopping and look for easy discovery of products. Both these requirements are aimed to be addressed by the voice search experience.

Searching through voice is three times faster than typing in English and five times faster in Hindi, Flipkart said citing independent studies. Voice search is also projected to help Flipkart improve its understanding of new users and give sellers the opportunity to reach new customers.

You can access voice search either on the Flipkart mobile app or on its mobile site at the initial stage. It is available through a microphone icon that appears once you tap the search bar on the top of the Flipkart app or site from your mobile device.

Once accessed, you can use voice search to speak either in Hindi or English to find relevant items on Flipkart that is claimed to have a pool of over 150 million products across over 80 categories.

Flipkart said that it had been gradually rolling out voice search since January this year and has noticed over five million queries a day. However, it appears that the experience is currently limited to Android devices as we weren't able to verify voice search on an iPhone or through the desktop version of the Flipkart site.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Flipkart for clarity on the rollout. This report will be updated when the company responds.

Meanwhile, you can experience voice search on an Android phone by using commands such as “kala joota dikhana” (please show black shoes) or “toys for infants.”

How does voice search work on Flipkart?

To enable voice search in Hindi and English, Flipkart said that it deployed various technical capabilities including automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, and text-to-speech for Indian languages, built by its in-house engineering and data sciences team. The feature enables automatic speech recognition once a user gives a command to convert voice into text. It then moves the text to natural-language understanding (NLU) to identify the intent and entity from the keywords given in the command. After that, the keywords are captured by Flipkart's search engine to fetch results.

The voice search experience comes to Flipkart just months after it added a dedicated voice assistant to its grocery app Supermart in June. The company notably acquired speech recognition startup Liv.ai in 2018 that built speech recognition technologies in Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Malayalam Punjabi, Tamil, and Telugu.

“As a homegrown e-commerce company, Flipkart understands the heterogeneity of the Indian market and is committed to solving for the next 200 million users online while catering to the needs of all users to make e-commerce more inclusive,” said Jeyandran Venugopal, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Flipkart, in a prepared statement.

Last year, Flipkart rival Amazon brought Alexa-powered voice search for its customers. That experience also supports Hindi and English queries but is limited to the Amazon app for Android devices.

Flipkart originally tested voice search to its site back in 2013. That update was, however, limited to a certain number of users and was discontinued silently.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Voice Search, Flipkart, ecommerce
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
Raya and the Last Dragon Review: Disney’s Southeast Asian Princess Warns Against Isolationism
Flipkart Voice Search Launched in Hindi and English to Let Customers Make Purchases Through Speech
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  2. Netflix India Announces 41 Titles for 2021: 13 Movies, 15 Series, and More
  3. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  4. WhatsApp Finally Brings Voice Calling to the Desktop: All You Need to Know
  5. Samsung Galaxy A32 With 90Hz Super AMOLED Display Launched in India
  6. Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched
  7. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 May Launch in Q2 2021 With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC
  9. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G to Get Monthly Security Updates: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date Is March 18, Coming to BookMyShow, Tata Sky, Google Play, More
  2. Redmi K40 Series Sees 300,000 Units Sold Within 5 Minutes of Going on Sale, Says Xiaomi
  3. iPad mini Pro Tipped to Launch in H2 2021, New Apple Pencil With Changeable Nib Spotted
  4. Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 With Neckband Design, 18 Hours Playtime, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched
  5. Microsoft Group Transcribe Is a New Garage App That Offers Real-Time Translation for Multiple Users' Chats
  6. Honda to Sell Limited Batch of Level 3 Self-Driving Car Legend in Japan
  7. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Gets Amazon Alexa Update With Voice Control in India
  8. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, 6GB RAM Spotted in Alleged Google Play Console Listing
  9. Apple Being Probed by UK Regulators Over App Store Policies
  10. OnePlus 9 Series Names Spotted on Spigen Site, Third Model Listed as OnePlus 9E
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com