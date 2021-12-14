Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Flipkart’s Shopsy Starts Offering Groceries in 700 Cities, Aims to Become Largest Retailer in India

Flipkart’s Shopsy Starts Offering Groceries in 700 Cities, Aims to Become Largest Retailer in India

Flipkart seems to be set to take on Google-backed Meesho and Reliance Industries’ JioMart with Shopsy.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 14 December 2021 17:18 IST
Flipkart’s Shopsy Starts Offering Groceries in 700 Cities, Aims to Become Largest Retailer in India

Flipkart’s Shopsy is so far limited to Android devices

Highlights
  • Flipkart has expanded Shopsy with grocery category
  • It will leverage Flipkart’s supply chain infrastructure
  • Flipkart launched Shopsy as its social commerce platform in July

Flipkart's social commerce app Shopsy on Tuesday added grocery as a category on its platform. By leveraging the supply chain infrastructure and technology capabilities of the e-commerce company, Grocery on Shopsy is claimed to cater to consumers across 700 cities, spanning over 5,800 pincodes. The new category is also touted to have over 6,000 products across 230 categories — running from staples and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to various other dry groceries. Flipkart is set to attract users on the platform by offering a flat five percent commission margin.

Shopsy is claimed to ensure stringent quality control alongside enabling social commerce for grocery shopping by using Flipkart's fulfilment centres and supply chain. The Walmart-owned company has its fulfilment centres located in various parts of India, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, and Pune.

With the new move, Shopsy users will now be able to shop for value groceries by adding and checking out products in their carts. Users can also combine orders for multiple individuals in their network and share grocery items over social media through the app. This enables them to earn a flat five percent commission margin that Flipkart promises to be delivered directly to their linked bank account. Further, customers are claimed to receive up to 50 percent savings.

“Grocery is a key consumer need and we are committed to making e-grocery affordable for consumers and sellers alike,” said Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President - Growth, Flipkart, in a statement. “We have been working on reducing the cost of delivering groceries over the last few months. We are happy to announce that we have achieved best in class cost structure which makes us confident of scaling grocery on Shopsy.”

Flipkart claims that by bringing the new category it is aiming to make Shopsy as the largest grocery retailer in the country. The company seems to be in plans to take on the likes of Google-backed Meesho, Reliance Industries' JioMart, and Tata-invested BigBasket.

Shopsy was launched by Flipkart as its social commerce platform in July this year. At the time of its launch, the company didn't consider grocery as a category, though it has now been chosen as one — considering the growing market of online grocery delivery in the country.

In late November, Flipkart announced that Shopsy clocked in four times revenue growth during the festive period and grew its user base 3.7 times over what it had earlier. The app, which is currently limited to Android devices, also managed to cross the 10 million downloads on Google Play. All that growth mainly came from categories including fashion, beauty, general merchandise and home (BGMH), Flipkart had said.

Flipkart claims to offer a zero-commission marketplace model through Shopsy where local and small businesses as well as individual entrepreneurs can sell products in their locality and among contacts. The model is similar to how Meesho allows small sellers to sell a variety of small-ticket items using social media platforms. It is also unlike Flipkart's original e-commerce platform where customers buy products from various large-scale retailers.

According to a report by consulting firm RedSeer, social commerce in India has the potential to touch up to $7 billion (roughly Rs. 53,100 crore) in gross merchandise value (GMV) by 2022. The growth of social commerce is also speculated to create new opportunities for resellers and suppliers in the country in the next five years.

Why does Redmi refresh its phones so soon? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart Shopsy, Flipkart, Shopsy, Flipkart Grocery, Grocery Delivery, Social Commerce
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Germany's Trillion-Euro Savings Banks Mull Crypto Wallet

Related Stories

Flipkart’s Shopsy Starts Offering Groceries in 700 Cities, Aims to Become Largest Retailer in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix’s India Plans Refreshed, Now Start at Rs. 149 per Month
  2. Apple's Upcoming iPhone SE 5G Could Help Attract Billion-Plus Android Users
  3. OnePlus Ivan (OnePlus Nord 2 CE) Price in India, Specifications Tipped
  4. Asus Brings ProArt StudioBook 16 OLED, VivoBook Pro Laptops to India
  5. Realme 4K Smart Google TV Stick Review
  6. Elon Musk Hypes Up Dogecoin, Says Tesla to Accept DOGE Payments for ‘Merch’
  7. All You Need to Know About Spider-Man: No Way Home
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Appears on Official Website Ahead of Launch
  10. Redmi Note 11 4G Global Variant May Sport Snapdragon 680 SoC, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Urges Action on 'Killer Robots' as Geneva Talks Open
  2. Widely Used Software With Log4j Vulnerability Sends Cyber Defenders Scrambling
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Dummy Models Surface Online; Tip Design Again
  4. Triller Owner Said to Be in Merger Talks to Go Public
  5. Elon Musk Dismisses Bitcoin, Announces Tesla Will Accept DOGE for ‘Merch’
  6. Kodak 7XPRO Android 4K Smart TV Series With HDR10 Support, 40W Audio Output Launched in India
  7. Sennheiser HD 400 Pro Studio Headphones with Open-Back Design, Detachable Cables Launched in India
  8. Pony.ai’s Driverless Testing Permit Halted by California Regulator After Accident
  9. Flipkart’s Shopsy Starts Offering Groceries in 700 Cities, Aims to Become Largest Retailer in India
  10. Germany's Trillion-Euro Savings Banks Mull Crypto Wallet
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com