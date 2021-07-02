Technology News
  • Flipkart Shopsy App Launched With Aim to Enable 25 Million Local Entrepreneurs by 2023

Shopsy will allow people to earn commission on transactions facilitated by them.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 July 2021 16:33 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Shopsy

Shopsy will allow entrepreneurs to access 15 crore products on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Shopsy is available for download on Google Play Store
  • The products can be shared by social media platforms
  • Shopsy aims to boost local entrepreneurship

Flipkart's Shopsy, an app focussed on boosting local entrepreneurship during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been launched. The e-commerce website says that the new platform will provide opportunities to budding entrepreneurs in India to start their own online business with no upfront investment. Walmart-owned Flipkart says that the platform will allow these entrepreneurs to utilise the company's catalogue, established delivery networks, and infrastructure to bring reliability and speed. The company claims that it has an aim to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs by 2023.

As per Flipkart, a person has to register on the Shopsy app using their phone numbers. The app will then give the entrepreneurs access to 15 crore products on the e-commerce platform across multiple categories. These entrepreneurs will then be able to share handpicked products with potential customers via apps like WhatsApp or Facebook. The entrepreneur then can place orders on their connections' behalf and earn commissions on the transactions. Flipkart says that the commission percentage will vary depending on the category of products being ordered.

Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President – Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said that the launch is a part of the company's aim to contribute towards creating direct and indirect employment opportunities across the country. It also aims to bring in new online shoppers to the platform by providing an option of interactions with a trusted person. This essentially means that those people who do not transact online due to trust issues will be able to order from the e-commerce platform.

Furthermore, Flipkart is also promoting Shopsy as a way to help entrepreneurs who are struggling to earn during the COVID-19 pandemic. People can download the Shopsy app from Google Play store. There is no word on the app's iOS availability yet.

Comments

Further reading: Shopsy, Flipkart Shopsy, Flipkart
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
