Flipkart's Shopsy, an app focussed on boosting local entrepreneurship during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been launched. The e-commerce website says that the new platform will provide opportunities to budding entrepreneurs in India to start their own online business with no upfront investment. Walmart-owned Flipkart says that the platform will allow these entrepreneurs to utilise the company's catalogue, established delivery networks, and infrastructure to bring reliability and speed. The company claims that it has an aim to enable over 25 million online entrepreneurs by 2023.

As per Flipkart, a person has to register on the Shopsy app using their phone numbers. The app will then give the entrepreneurs access to 15 crore products on the e-commerce platform across multiple categories. These entrepreneurs will then be able to share handpicked products with potential customers via apps like WhatsApp or Facebook. The entrepreneur then can place orders on their connections' behalf and earn commissions on the transactions. Flipkart says that the commission percentage will vary depending on the category of products being ordered.

Prakash Sikaria, Senior Vice President – Growth and Monetization, Flipkart, said that the launch is a part of the company's aim to contribute towards creating direct and indirect employment opportunities across the country. It also aims to bring in new online shoppers to the platform by providing an option of interactions with a trusted person. This essentially means that those people who do not transact online due to trust issues will be able to order from the e-commerce platform.

Furthermore, Flipkart is also promoting Shopsy as a way to help entrepreneurs who are struggling to earn during the COVID-19 pandemic. People can download the Shopsy app from Google Play store. There is no word on the app's iOS availability yet.